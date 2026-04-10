Brady Lawrence strikes out 8, Dixon baseball pulls away in 10-4 win at Rock Falls

Dixon and Brady Lawrence were determined to get back in the win column at Rock Falls after taking two Big Northern Conference losses to Winnebago earlier this week to open BNC play.

After the Rockets took a two-run lead in the first inning, Lawrence settled in and the Dukes’ advantageous offense slowly pulled away in a 10-4 win over the Rockets amid rainy conditions. The game was called in the top of the seventh inning with one out due to worsening field conditions.

Dixon (6-2, 1-2 BNC) answered offensively, scoring its first run on an error and tied it up 2-2 with an RBI single from Nolan Valk in the second inning. Lawrence settled in on the mound, striking out eight and allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks.

Lawrence said he felt fortunate to limit the Rockets (3-3, 1-2) for the most part considering how things started off.

“They came out hot. First pitch ... it’s a great hit, great ball on bat,” Lawrence said. “I took that as a threat, and I wanted to shove it down their throat, that’s what my mindset was.”

Lawrence adjusted to what he thought the batters could or couldn’t do and did not allow another run until some errant throws in the sixth inning. The Dukes scored two runs in the last four innings to pull away, out-hitting the Rockets 8-4 and taking advantage of five errors.

Jack Redell drew three of Dixon’s seven walks from the leadoff spot. He and Valk led the team with two RBIs each. Eli Kirchoff, Daniel Fordham and Valk each had two hits. Gage Helfrich stole two bases and scored two runs.

Dixon’s Gage Helfrich steals third as Rock Falls’ Carter Hunter is late on the tag Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

“We’ve been preaching get on base, cut the strikeouts down and cutting down on the errors,” Redell said. “We’ve been making a lot of errors, making mental mistakes and we really cut down on that today.”

Redell said it was big for Lawrence to settle into the game on the mound. He threw 104 pitches on the day and walked just two.

“He gave us a lot of momentum,” Redell said. “Just seeing him go up there and throwing the hitters off with his breaking ball. Fast ball was on today, that was huge for us and got us out of a lot of jams.”

Carter Hunter got the start for Rock Falls and faced the minimum in the first inning after a double play and a strikeout. Owen Mandrell led off with a double, Connor Fritz drove him in and Hunter scored on a passed ball. The Rockets had just two hits after that.

Rock Falls coach Donnie Chappell said Dixon throwing more strikes was the big difference in the game. He said is pitchers are still working to extend themselves after a few games have been rained out.

“And on the flip side of that, they put the ball in play,” he said. “We struck out a little more than they did, and they threw more strikes.

“Field is wet, conditions aren’t good, put the ball in play and make them make a play.”

Hunter threw 3⅓ innings with four runs (two earned) allowed on three hits with five walks and four strikeouts. Ethan Moeller threw 2⅔ innings with four runs (three earned) allowed on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Rock Falls’ Ethan Moeller fires a pitch against Dixon Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lawrence said playing in rough conditions like Thursday’s are just part of spring baseball.

“It’s going to be rain, it’s going to be sunny, it’s going to be cold,” he said. “You’ve got to play through them. Everyone has to play through it, and you’ve just to have that mindset to get through it.”

The Rockets play Sterling on Friday with road matchups at St. Bede and Dixon on Saturday and Monday. Dixon plays Indian Creek on Saturday.

“We started off conference 0-2, but that’s just part of the game,” Lawrence said. “We’re still looking to be conference champs. And that’s our mindset still.”