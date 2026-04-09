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Sauk Valley

Rep. Fritts to host Medicare 101 event April 20 in Ashton

Bradley Fritts

Bradley Fritts (Photo provided by Bradley Fritts )

By Shaw Local News Network

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a free Medicare 101 event from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, at Mills & Petrie Memorial Library in Ashton in collaboration with the Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging.

“There is always more to be done for our senior population,” Fritts said. “This free informational seminar is a great resource we can provide our senior community to ensure they are able to fully utilize their Medicare benefits.”

This event will assist Medicare recipients in making empowered decisions about their coverage options. Questions from attendees are encouraged.

The library is at 704 N. First St. in Ashton.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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