Scholarship aid available for college music majors in Northern Illinois

Stateline Music Foundation of Freeport is offering scholarship aid for high school or homeschooled seniors graduating this spring who will enroll in a music major curriculum in a junior college or a four-year college or university and who reside or attend high school or are homeschooled in the following counties: Jo Daviess, Carroll, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, Whiteside and Lee in Illinois or Lafayette, Green or Rock counties in Wisconsin.

Application forms and repertoire requirements are available by emailing Kenneth Drake at keosdrake@gmail.com.