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Sauk Valley

Quilter Deb Lindahl to speak May 6 in Lanark

Spools of thread hangs on the wall at The Sewing Cafe on Thursday, Jan. 25th, 2024 in Joliet.

Spools of thread (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Friends of the Lanark Public Library, along with the St. Wendelin Altar & Rosary Society, will be hosting guest speaker and quilter, Deb Lindahl.

Come enjoy her “Stitching Together Memories” presentation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at the Heritage Center, located at 106 S. Broad St. in Lanark.

Lindahl, inspired by her favorite book “The Hundred Dresses” by Eleanor Estes, created blocks made of family clothing snipped into the shape of dresses.

Bringing together her skills as a teacher, librarian, writer and accomplished quilter, Lindahl will share her unique experience of preserving family heritage in this creative way.

Refreshments will be served after the program.

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Shaw Local News Network

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