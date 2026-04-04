SVACC Professional Women’s Network Committee hosts Real Colors Personality Assessment with Karla Belzer

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network will host a Real Colors workshop presented by Karla Belzer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29.

The event will take place at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road in Sterling.

Join PWN for an engaging, hands-on workshop that uses the Real Colors four-color personality assessment to help you better understand your own temperament and improve communication with others, personally and professionally.

Learn what motivates you, and those around you, as participants explore the Gold, Green, Blue, and Orange personality types in a fun, interactive setting.

Belzer is the county director for the University of Illinois Extension, where she provides leadership and support for programs that strengthen communities across northwest Illinois. In her role, she works with staff, local government and community partners to bring trusted, research-based education to residents of all ages.

As an Extension educator, she focuses on mindfulness, brain health and family well-being, helping people reduce stress, build resilience and live healthier lives.

Belzer is active in her community as a member of the Lee County United Way Board, Salvation Army Advisory Board and president of the board for the YWCA of the Sauk Valley. She is also involved with Oneighty Church and Dixon High School Boosters. Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, traveling, hiking with her family and walking her dogs.

Registration and lunch will start at 11 a.m. The presentation will immediately follow. Tickets are $35 for SVACC members and $65 for non-members. Cost includes the Real Colors personality assessment, tools to put to use in the office immediately after the event, a networking opportunity and a catered lunch. Register by April 22 at https://bit.ly/3Yu6RWd or saukvalleyareachamber.com/PWN.

For more information, contact Dallas Knack, SVACC’s executive director, at director@saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.