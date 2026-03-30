Ken Nelson Auto Group partners with Chevrolet for donation to Al Morrison Baseball

Ken Nelson Auto Group is partnering with the Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball program to provide new equipment and a monetary donation to Al Morrison Baseball in Dixon.

“Al Morrison Baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” said Chad Conderman, Chevrolet general sales manager for Ken Nelson Auto Group. “Ken Nelson Auto Group and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Dixon.”

2026 marks the 21st year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball & Softball program, which has benefited over 10 million players since it launched in 2006. Last year, nearly 1,100 Chevrolet dealers across the country participated.

Ken Nelson Auto Group will present an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first-aid kits, catcher’s gear and ball buckets along with a donation to Al Morrison Baseball’s operations.

“We are lucky to benefit from Chevrolet’s commitment to build vehicles for busy families, and we are proud to give back to the community through Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program,” Conderman said.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball & Softball, visit https://www.chevrolet.com/chevy-cares/youth-sports.