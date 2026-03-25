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Whiteside County plane crash victim remembered for community involvement

Justin Wiggins, 16, operates his business, Wiggins Computing, from the basement of his family's Dixon home. "Most of the jobs that I do are either tune-ups or I remove junk from people's computer," the Dixon High School sophomore said.

FILE: Justin Wiggins is shown as a 16-year-old Dixon High School sophomore operating his business, Wiggins Computing, from the basement of his family's Dixon home. (Alex Paschal)

By Charlene Bielema

A Dixon man who died in a small plane crash Friday afternoon in Whiteside County is being remembered for his positive impact in the community.

Justin Wiggins, 27, died in the plane crash that happened about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Thome and McNeil roads near Rock Falls. He was the plane’s sole occupant.

One person dead in Whiteside County plane crash, police said ]

Wiggins, a Dixon High School graduate, was known for his involvement in the community as the owner of CEC and, before that, Wiggins Computing, according to his obituary.

His involvement in the Dixon High School Key Club when he was a high school student led that group to post on social media on Tuesday.

“Dixon Key Club is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former member Justin Wiggins,” according to the club’s post. “Justin was an important member of not only the Dixon High School Key Club, where he served as an officer, but the Illinois-Eastern Iowa Key Club as well where he served as District Tech chair. Later Justin joined the Kiwanis Club of Dixon and volunteered for several events.”

Wiggins was also remembered by the Key Club as one of the first students involved in Whiteside Area Career Center’s Creating Entrepreneur Opportunities (CEO) program.

Wiggins’s visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dixon, with his funeral scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 27, at the church. His complete obituary can be viewed at shawlocal.com.

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Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.