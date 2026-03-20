One person dead in Whiteside County plane crash, police said

One person is dead after a small plane crashed Friday afternoon in Whiteside County.

According to the Illinois State Police, a small, private plane crashed about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Thome and McNeil roads near Rock Falls.

One occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an ISP news release. The name of the deceased person has not yet been released.

There are no road closures related to this incident. This is an active investigation, according to the ISP.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.