Sterling softball shows patient approach in 13-3 win at Dixon

The Sterling softball team is perfectly content to take what opposing pitchers give it.

This patient approach led to the Golden - drawing seven walks while collecting five extra-base hits and seven singles in a 13-3 win at Dixon in six innings Tuesday.

Lily Martinez got the win in the circle, and Layla Wright closed it out as the two held the Duchesses to four hits.

Lily Cantu was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Breanne Taylor (two doubles) had three RBIs, and Olivia Castillo drew three walks and scored two runs in the win. Mya Lira also had a two-run double for Sterling (3-1), which got rolling after trailing 2-1 following the first inning.

“We had a slow start, but I think we definitely came around and really started to have better at-bats,” Lira said, “and started to put runs on the board.”

Sterling’s Mya Lira fires a throw to first for an out against Dixon Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling sent all nine batters to the plate in the second inning and scored five runs. After Dixon’s Brooklyn Tegeler scored on a Presley Carver bases-loaded walk and Kinley Rogers scored on a wild pitch, Martinez retired the next eight Duchesses.

Sterling kept the pressure on Dixon (1-2) starting pitcher Taylor Frost and took advantage of two infield errors in the second inning.

“I think just building each other up and telling each other what we’re seeing in our at-bats is definitely helping one another,” Lira said.

Sterling leadoff hitter and pitcher Layla Wright has had a nice start to her season. Coming off a perfect game in the circle in Monday’s 14-0 win at Mendota, she struck out three and allowed just one hit in the final two innings against Dixon. She also had two hits, including a double and an RBI.

Wright said she wasn’t aware she had a perfect game going at Mendota.

“It was really surprising, and my defense really helped me out,” she said. “I really just have been working really hard, and I’m very grateful for my defense.

“I was having fun. I was just playing the game of softball.”

Sterling’s Layla Wright rounds third and for a run against Dixon Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

She said the team’s offense got going after the first inning on Tuesday.

“Once we went through the batting lineup once and having high spirits, we really made contact with the ball,” she said. “And we had to make Dixon work.

“We are really good at waiting for our pitch ... and we drive anything that’s close.”

Wright has pitched in every game for Sterling so far this season as the Warriors won a third straight after the 2-1 setback to Morrison. She said it’s felt good to be pitching with Martinez.

“We’re on the same travel team. We’ve been pitching together forever,” Wright said. “It feels good to help her out once she’s done and to close her out.”

Sterling’s Lily Martinez looks to make a play against Dixon Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling coach Donnie Dittmar said Wright is playing with confidence.

“She’s just comfortable playing the game, because she loves to play softball,” he said. “Now with that confidence, she’s throwing well, she’s hitting well, and she’s just playing really well all around.”

Dittmar thought the team was “rusty” coming out of the gates before the offense got rolling.

“Our defense right now is playing really well, and our pitching is coming around,” he said. “We’ve had some really good hitting, and we’ve got to carry that through to the other games coming up.”

Dixon coach Candi Rogers said Sterling’s lineup is strong top to bottom.

“We had runners on a couple times and didn’t capitalize on that,” she said. “We’ve got to put the ball in play, and we’ve got to hit the ball.”

Dixon’s Taylor Frost winds up for a pitch against Sterling Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling also took advantage of Dixon’s defensive mistakes and scored seven unearned runs. The Duchesses are still figuring out their personnel early in the season.

“I’ve got girls playing in positions they don’t normally play in,” Rogers said. “I’ve got 10 infielders on my team.

“We’re adjusting and adapting to where we’re playing. We’re just going to come with some growing pains, but we’re getting there.”