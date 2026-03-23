Dixon Municipal Band’s spring concert to feature Grammy-winning saxophonist Tom Scott

The Dixon Municipal Band’s annual spring concert will feature guest saxophone soloist Tom Scott at 7 p.m. March 28 at The Historic: Dixon Theatre. (Photo Provided By Dixon Municipal Band)

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform its spring concert beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at The Dixon: Historic Theatre.

This special evening of music will feature acclaimed Grammy Award–winning saxophonist Tom Scott, whose legendary career spans jazz, pop, film, and television.

Known for his expressive style and versatility, Scott has performed with artists such as Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, and Quincy Jones, and has been a defining voice in contemporary saxophone performance for decades.

Scott will be featured on a selection of audience favorites, including Jazz Man, The Baretta Theme, Moon River, and Soul Bossa Nova – famously recognized as the theme from Austin Powers. The Dixon Municipal Band will complement these performances with a dynamic program of concert works, including Liberty Fanfare, Hymn to the Fallen, Symphonic Dances from Fiddler on the Roof, The Liberty Bell March and more.

Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a pre-concert performance by Saxophonic Sounds, beginning at 6:10 p.m. The pre-concert entertainment will set the tone for an exciting night celebrating the artistry of the saxophone.