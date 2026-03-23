CGH Career Fair set for March 31 in Dixon

Looking for a rewarding career where your work truly makes a difference? Attend the upcoming CGH Career Fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon.

This is an opportunity to meet CGH leadership, learn about clinical career opportunities and apply on site. Positions currently available throughout CGH’s facilities include CNAs, CT technologists, LPNs, medical assistants, MRI technologists, physical therapists, polysomnography technologists, radiology technologists, respiratory care and RNs.

Day-one benefits include paid time off and continuing education support, with sign-on bonuses available for some positions. As a bonus, applicants who apply during the event and hired will receive a CGH apparel gift card.

For more information, contact Dana Conkrite at 815-564-4845 or dana.conkrite@cghmc.com. To see current available openings and to apply, visit cghmc.com/careers.

Post House Ballroom is located at 100 W. Second St., Dixon.