Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties’ property transfers for March 9-13, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Pat Love and Stacy Love to Lindsay Witherow and John Witherow, 840 UPLAND AVENUE, DIXON, $440,000

Peter Love and Stefanny Balestracci to Pat Love and Stacy Love, 840 UPLAND AVENUE, DIXON, $0.00

Cindy Perez Gonzalez to Ramon Cardenas Jr and Cynthia Sanchez Cardenas, 2 Parcels: 13-21-11-251-024 and 13-21-11-251-025, $53,500

Northern Illinois Annual Conference Of The United Methodist Church to Dixon Rural Fire Protection District, 621 REYNOLDSWOOD ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

St Marys Cement U S Llc to Kandie Sue Manning and Warren Gridley, 1 Parcel: 07-02-16-200-005, $0.00

Mary M Bernardin and Mary Bernardin to Robert Phillips and Ashley Phillips, 1151 MELUGINS GROVE RD, COMPTON, $360,000

Michael J Hambley to Brandon R Klein and Kelly L Klein, 1 Parcel: 11-16-09-200-004, $50,000

Ryan W Holzkopf and Gayle M Holzkopf to Bradley Iversen and Danessa Iversen, 443 MAPLE LANE, PAW PAW, $120,000

Brenda M Cielo to James M Doyle and Carmen I Mejia-Doyle, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-452-025 and 13-21-12-452-026, $64,000

Michael G Ahlert and Lisa A Ahlert to Slawomir Chlon and Barbara E Chlon, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-401-010, $15,000

Gerri L Underhile to Mario Carillo, 2503 HERMAN RD, ASHTON, $78,000

Kelli A Cornett to Rick A Mills and Tamara S Mills, 1525 EADENS PLACE, DIXON, $190,000

William W Clifton and Carolyn D Clifton to Joseph Allen Schoenfeld and Lisa Marie Schoenfeld, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-128-070, $32,000

Raul R Arias-Alvarez and Karla Y Beltran-Rodriguez to Luis Alberto Tijerina and Amparo Cepeda, 2 Parcels: 19-22-07-109-002 and 19-22-07-109-003, $60,000

Quit Claims

Cora Welch and Nathaniel Mayes to Cora Welch, 1445 NELSON RD, DIXON, $0.00

David Agosto and Valerie Agosto to David Agosto Trustee, Valerie Agosto Trustee, and Agosto Joint Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-454-039, $0.00

Dennis A Prill to Rachael S Stacy, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-126-017, $0.00

Jeremy Wetch to Morgan Crouse, 318 SOUTH STREET E, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Mad Dog Development Inc to Crd Properties Holdings Llc, 219 LOCUST STREET S, AMBOY, $0.00

Nancy Hochstatter Trustee and Jerome P Hochstatter Trust to Amy Hochstatter, 800 VIRGINIA ST W, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Anthony R Parks and Jamie Lynn Parks to Anthony R Parks, 1911 DAYSVILLE RD, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Krzysztof Wyszynski and Iwona Wyszynski to Krzysztof Wyszynski Trustee, Iwona Wyszynski Trustee, and Ikmk Trust, 745 THIRD STREET WEST, BROOKLYN, $0.00

Donald Mccoy, Leo Mccoy, Dean Mccoy, Douglas Mccoy, Andrew Mccoy, Jacob Mccoy, Lucas Mccoy, Jedadiah Mccoy, Ryan Mccoy, Anthony Mccoy, Mitch Mccoy, Gregory Mccoy, Robert Mccoy, and Hugh Mccoy to Dh Land Group Llc, 2 Parcels: 12-14-11-400-003 and 12-14-12-300-006, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Douglas Ball Trustee, Guy Ball Trustee, and Delores L Ball Trust to Thomas M Ball, 362 LAHMAN STREET W, FRANKLIN GROVE, $145,000

Deeds In Trust

Carolyn J Spurling to Carolyn J Spurling Trustee, Robert H Spurling Trustee, and Carolyn J Spurling Trust, 2 Parcels: 07-02-18-278-005 and 07-02-18-278-006, $1.00

Edward M Mccoy Trustee, Julie A Mccoy Trustee, and Mccoy Family Trust to Edward M Mccoy Trustee, Edward M Mccoy Trust, Julie A Mccoy Trustee, and Julie A Mccoy Trust, 2 Parcels: 12-14-27-100-001 and 12-14-28-200-002, $0.00

Viktors Rocans and Roberta Rocans to Viktors Rocans Trustee, Roberta Rocans Trustee, Viktors Rocans Revocable Declaration Of Trust, and Roberta Rocans Revocable Declaration Of Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-01-307-005, $0.00

Larry H Coan and Marcia R Coan to Larry H Coan Trustee and Larry H Coan Trust, 240 MASON AVE N, AMBOY, $0.00

Joseph Ebert and Maribeth Ebert to Joseph A Ebert Trustee, Maribeth Ebert Trustee, Maribeth Ebert Revocable Family Trust, and Joseph A Ebert Revocable Family Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-354-027, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Emily Davy Gonzalez and David Gonzalez to Michael Neubauer and Allison Neubauer, 10052 LANDMARK DR, ROCK FALLS, $307,000

Jason E Gale and Jennifer A Gale to Devin Goodeill, 1008 SUNSET DR, ROCK FALLS, $239,000

Brandi R Burns to Braydon Roosna, 405 BLUFF ST, ALBANY, $101,000

Marie Ann Bray to Benjamin Fosdick, 717 13TH AVENUE, FULTON, $121,000

Francisco Javier Flores to Konner Dadez, 704 7TH ST W, STERLING, $109,900

Scott A Wolber to Aro Properties Illinois Llc, 1101 1ST AVE, ROCK FALLS, $375,000

Christine S Terronez to Mikio Martinez, 1009 AVENUE C, ROCK FALLS, $103,000

David Powers and Sarah Powers to Xander J Walling, 828 10TH AVE, FULTON, $136,500

Daniel Hartman, Jaycie Vankampen, and Jaycie Hartman Nka to Jacob P Zimmerman and Enjolique Zimmerman, 16379 SAND RD, FULTON, $300,000

Andrew J Zajicek to Wyatt A Reynolds, 707 19TH AVENUE, FULTON, $135,000

2 Man Enterprises Llc to Uprooted Properties Llc, 424 12TH ST, ERIE, $195,000

Quit Claims

Ethan W Oleson and Allissa E Hultgren to Ethan W Oleson, 311 6TH ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Amy C Kimmer and Amy C Henkelman Fka to Dale R Kimmer to Amy C Kimmer, 817 6TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Rita A Peach, Micheal D Peach, and Mary F Weller Trust to Rita A Peach, Michael D Peach, and Mary F Weller, 31236 COOPER RD, DEER GROVE, $0.00

Shanti Willey, Joplin Sell, and James Sell Estate to Jodi L Perez, Jackie S Berry, Lori L Winge, Steven A Sell, and Michael F Sell, 503 10TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Wanda K Hippen, Ryan Hippen, Jodi Hippen, Kristi Jones, and David R Hippen Estate to Wanda K Hippen, 1214 5TH ST W, STERLING, $0.00

Thomas M Walker, Carolyn C Chattic, and Marjorie M Walker Estate to Carolyn C Chattic and Dalton Q T Chattic, 1708 17TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Tommy J Nielsen Trustee and Nielsen Family Trust to Dc Prime Improvements Llc, 313 KLOSS ST, ROCK FALLS, $35,000

Cheryle A Colmark Trust to Gary C Stanley, 3 3RD ST E STERLING IL, 5 3RD ST E STERLING IL, and 7 3RD ST E, STERLING, $200,000

Sarah J Manthey Trustee and Sally S Tobin Trust to Agnes Connell Tobin Farm Llc, 19273 HOOVER RD, STERLING, $0.00

Brenda K Adams Trustee and Olive Bessie Nielsen Trust to John D Hostetler Trust, Ellen L Hostetler Trust, Juanita Hostetler Trust, John D Hostetler Trustee, David Hostetler Trustee, and Leroy A Hostetler Trust, 1295 BLUE GOOSE RD, TAMPICO, $1,850,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Erik F Villar Saenz, Ana R Palafox, and Ana R Vilar to Patrick Lee Gilbert, 1 Parcel: 11-22-385-001 in Scott Township, $250,000

Kimberly D Hannold to Kevin Neal Droba and Kimberly Droba, 1 Parcel: 207 S 1st St, Oregon, $300,000

Diane M Copeland to Laura L Fitts, 1 Parcel: 309 S Chestnut St, Byron, $216,000

Shri Siddh Ganesh Inc to Rochelle Hiex Llc, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-17-300-018, $5,400,000

Daniel Tracey to Mariamichaelenterprises Llc, 1 Parcel: 201 Irene Ave, Rochelle, $113,000

Polo Seed Company to Edward C Vock, 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-32-400-002, $2,431,318

Levi Hensley and Kaitlin E Burns to Cody Yowell and Yvette Macias, 1 Parcel: 14944 E Steward Rd, Rochelle, $295,000

Deven J M Guillotte and Brittany A N Guillotte to Edward N Stucke and Jazmyne L Nesmith, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-151-004, $197,500

Robert Lee Bandera and Hilda Jo Bandera to Jenneve Zavala to Jose A Zavala Sr, 1 Parcel: 408 S 5th St, Oregon, $152,900

Steven W Kovich and Ing Kovich to Doris Ernestine Smith, 1 Parcel: 5449 S Branch CT, Rochelle, $299,900

Steven Brian Mcquality and Arlene Lynette Mcquality to Michael A Reinford, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-27-100-016, $340,000

Quit Claims

Raymond Francis Lewis Jr and Diana Lynn Lewis to Diana L Lewis, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-02-276-005, $0.00

Paul W Butler and Jada M Butler to Paul W Butler and Jada M Butler, 1 Parcel: 6721 N Cedar Rd, Mt. Morris, $0.00

Michael T Hildreth and Beth A Hildreth to Michael T Hildreth Trustee, Beth A Hildreth Trustee, and Michael & Beth Hildreth Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 11635 N Kennedy Hill Rd, Byron, $0.00

Stephanie Ann Murray, Stephanie Smith, and Kenneth Richard Murray Jr to Kenneth Richard Murray Jr and Stephanie Ann Murray, 1 Parcel: 1039 Lincoln Hwy, Rochelle, $0.00

Alicia K Hall to Ashley E Hall, 1 Parcel: 212 S Walnut St, Byron, $0.00

Ted Gesin, Ted N Gesin, and Gesin Rentals to Gesin Rentals And Property Management Llc, 3 Parcels in Mt. Morris Township: 08-26-478-019, 08-35-226-005, and 08-35-226-006, $0.00

Ted Gesin and Ted N Gesin to Gesin Rentals And Property Management Llc, 12 Parcels: 08-26-152-005, 08-26-152-008, 08-26-152-010, 08-26-304-007, 08-26-451-011, 08-26-452-002, 08-26-478-006, 08-27-283-028, 08-27-433-021, 08-27-451-011, 16-03-310-010, and 16-04-283-011, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Michael J Heng Trustee and Marian B Heng Irrev Tr to Michelle J Heng, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-15-362-002, $0.00

Melissa K King Trustee and Donna J Wood Land Tr1 to Thomas Askvig, 1 Parcel: 5514 S. Forester Dr, Rochelle, $283,000

Tanya H Cox Trustee and Brenda K Harrolle Snt to Rhonda R Duffy and Timothy C Duffy, 2 Parcel: 807 Monroe St. and 806 Scott St, Oregon, $38,500

Brain Rae Rothermel Trustee, Lester Rae Rothermel Tr, Midland States Bank Trustee, Michelle R Goetz Tr, Harlan E Rothermel Tr, Kevin R Rothermel Special Needs Tr, and Michelle R Goetz Trustee to Michael T Deuth, Jeffrey L Clements, and Daniel J Deuth, 1 Parcel in Lincoln Township: 07-32-300-001, $1,540,440

Mary L Wolf Trustee and Wolf Tr2018 to William J Condon Tr, 5 Parcels: 05-15-300-012, 05-15-300-014, 05-15-400-002, 05-15-400-024, and 05-15-400-028, $341,145

Sarah A Wiener Trustee, David Wiener Trustee, and Robert & Sarah Wiener Joint Tr to Collin Joseph Oros and Natalia Rodriguez, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-02-479-008, $250,000

Deeds in Trust

Beverly Kay Merdian to Beverly Kay Merdian Trustee and Beverly Kay Merdian Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 21-04-100-004, $0.00

Beverly Kay Merdian to Beverly Kay Merdian Trustee and Beverly Kay Merdian Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 21-04-200-001, $0.00

Beverly Kay Merdian to Beverly Kay Merdian Trustee and Beverly Kay Merdian Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 21-04-200-002, $0.00

Jason R Penticoff and Kimberly S Penticoff to Jason R Penticoff Trustee, Kimberly S Penticoff Trustee, and Jason R & Kimberly S Penticoff Trustee, 1 Parcel: 1427 Crimson Ridge Ln, Byron, $0.00

John W Nicols to John W Nicols Trustee, Julie A Nichols Trustee, and Nicols Tr201744, 1 Parcel in White Rock Township: 18-12-300-002, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office