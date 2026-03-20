Dixon School Board OKs new hires, other personnel actions

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel action items. They include:
New hires
- Kris Kruger, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective March 19
- Samantha Logan, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective March 19
- Julia Powers, crossing guard at Madison School, effective March 19
- Teresa Sword, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 19
Unpaid leave of absence
- Shauna Sloter, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Feb. 19 through March 27
Changes in status
- Adam Gerber, from fourth grade resource special education teacher at Madison School to special education teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective for the 2026-2027 school year
- Shauna Sloter, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective April 7
Resignations
- Alyssa Jones, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective March 4
- Kris Kruger, crossing guard at Madison School, effective March 18
- Laura Lauzon, guidance office secretary at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Stephany Nelson, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Sarah Wilson, Preschool for All parent coordinator at Washington School, effective Feb. 26
- Cameron Yeater, PE/driver’s ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
Retirements
- Kris Baker, social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective June 30, 2030
- Candace Buikema, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective June 30, 2030
- Barb Marco, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective June 30
- Reni Metzler, math teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective June 30, 2030
Dixon High School coaches
- Payton Lawrence - assistant baseball – 1/4 stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Ben Lightner – group interpretation – ½ stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Grace Wadsworth – group interpretation – ½ stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Zack Heitz – head spring strength – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Brad Winterland – assistant spring strength – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
- Jana Cox – accompanist (solo and ensemble) – 2.5 stipends – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
Reagan Middle School coaches
- Rachel Oswalt, assistant Scholastic Bowl coach at RMS, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
Volunteer coaches
- Remington LeRette, assistant girl’s soccer coach at DHS, effective for the 2025-2026 school year
Coaches/activities resignations
- Laura Lauzon, Key Club adviser, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Sarah Wilson, RMS Cheer coach and yearbook adviser, effective immediately
- Cameron Yeater, DHS winter strength coach, summer strength coach, assistant girls track coach, and assistant football coach, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year