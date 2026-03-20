Dixon School Board OKs new hires, other personnel actions

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel action items. They include:

New hires

Kris Kruger, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective March 19

Samantha Logan, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective March 19

Julia Powers, crossing guard at Madison School, effective March 19

Teresa Sword, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 19

Unpaid leave of absence

Shauna Sloter, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Feb. 19 through March 27

Changes in status

Adam Gerber, from fourth grade resource special education teacher at Madison School to special education teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective for the 2026-2027 school year

Shauna Sloter, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective April 7

Resignations

Alyssa Jones, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective March 4

Kris Kruger, crossing guard at Madison School, effective March 18

Laura Lauzon, guidance office secretary at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year

Stephany Nelson, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year

Sarah Wilson, Preschool for All parent coordinator at Washington School, effective Feb. 26

Cameron Yeater, PE/driver’s ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year

Retirements

Kris Baker, social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective June 30, 2030

Candace Buikema, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective June 30, 2030

Barb Marco, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective June 30

Reni Metzler, math teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective June 30, 2030

Dixon High School coaches

Payton Lawrence - assistant baseball – 1/4 stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Ben Lightner – group interpretation – ½ stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Grace Wadsworth – group interpretation – ½ stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Zack Heitz – head spring strength – effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Brad Winterland – assistant spring strength – effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Jana Cox – accompanist (solo and ensemble) – 2.5 stipends – effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Reagan Middle School coaches

Rachel Oswalt, assistant Scholastic Bowl coach at RMS, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Volunteer coaches

Remington LeRette, assistant girl’s soccer coach at DHS, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Coaches/activities resignations