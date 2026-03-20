Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Dixon School Board OKs new hires, other personnel actions

Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

By Charlene Bielema

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday night approved several personnel action items. They include:

New hires

  • Kris Kruger, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective March 19
  • Samantha Logan, paraprofessional at Dempsey Day School, effective March 19
  • Julia Powers, crossing guard at Madison School, effective March 19
  • Teresa Sword, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 19

Unpaid leave of absence

  • Shauna Sloter, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Feb. 19 through March 27

Changes in status

  • Adam Gerber, from fourth grade resource special education teacher at Madison School to special education teacher at Dempsey Day School, effective for the 2026-2027 school year
  • Shauna Sloter, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective April 7

Resignations

  • Alyssa Jones, paraprofessional at Madison School, effective March 4
  • Kris Kruger, crossing guard at Madison School, effective March 18
  • Laura Lauzon, guidance office secretary at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Stephany Nelson, Title I teacher at Jefferson School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Sarah Wilson, Preschool for All parent coordinator at Washington School, effective Feb. 26
  • Cameron Yeater, PE/driver’s ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year

Retirements

  • Kris Baker, social studies teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective June 30, 2030
  • Candace Buikema, third grade teacher at Jefferson School, effective June 30, 2030
  • Barb Marco, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective June 30
  • Reni Metzler, math teacher at Reagan Middle School, effective June 30, 2030

Dixon High School coaches

  • Payton Lawrence - assistant baseball – 1/4 stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Ben Lightner – group interpretation – ½ stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Grace Wadsworth – group interpretation – ½ stipend – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Zack Heitz – head spring strength – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Brad Winterland – assistant spring strength – effective for the 2025-2026 school year
  • Jana Cox – accompanist (solo and ensemble) – 2.5 stipends – effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Reagan Middle School coaches

  • Rachel Oswalt, assistant Scholastic Bowl coach at RMS, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Volunteer coaches

  • Remington LeRette, assistant girl’s soccer coach at DHS, effective for the 2025-2026 school year

Coaches/activities resignations

  • Laura Lauzon, Key Club adviser, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Sarah Wilson, RMS Cheer coach and yearbook adviser, effective immediately
  • Cameron Yeater, DHS winter strength coach, summer strength coach, assistant girls track coach, and assistant football coach, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
Sauk ValleyEducationDixonDixon Public SchoolsJobsDixon School Board
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.