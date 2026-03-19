Sterling’s Woodlawn Arts Academy honors 2026 student-teacher art exhibit winners

"Untamed Silence," a charcoal and pencil piece by Amboy High sophomore Caylee H. was the first-place winner in the grades 9-12 category of the 15th annual Student-Teacher Art Exhibit at Woodland Arts Academy in Sterling. (Photo Provided By Stahr Media)

Woodlawn Arts Academy in Sterling hosted the opening for the 15th annual student-teacher art exhibit Feb. 20.

More than 250 community members were in attendance to view nearly 100 submissions from surrounding schools. Woodlawn Arts Academy is proud to exhibit artwork from talented students and staff from all over the Sauk Valley area and is pleased to announce the winners.

“Untamed Silence,” a charcoal and pencil piece by Caylee H., a sophomore at Amboy High School, was the first-place winner in the grades 9-12 category.

First place in the grades 5-8 category went to “Cosmic Wanderer,” an oil pastel piece by Cole M., seventh grader at Morrison Junior High.

Scarlett S., a fourth grader at West Carroll Primary in Savanna, won first place in the K-4 category with her Sharpies piece called “Zentangle Flowers.”

Scarlett S., a fourth grader at West Carroll Primary in Savanna, won first place in the K-4 category with her Sharpies piece called “Zentangle Flowers.” (Photo Provided By Stahr Media)

Voting took place in person at the exhibit opening and then on the academy’s Facebook page for the first two weeks of the exhibit, with the public “liking” or “loving” the images of their choice. Nearly 6,000 votes were cast in person and on Facebook.

Rounding out the top 12 were:

“Untitled,” pen and ink, Kinlee P., freshman, Morrison High School, second place, grades 9-12;

“Bone Appetite,” Prismacolor colored pencil, Lylah H., eighth grade, Morrison Junior High, second place, grades 5-8;

“Northern Lights with Bear and Wolf,” chalk pastel, Kaileigh R., second grade, West Carroll Primary, Savanna, second place, grades K-4;

“Untitled,” cassette tape, Alayna Z., senior, Morrison High School, third place, grades 9-12;

“Chicago Skyline,” Sharpies, Mila O., fifth grade, West Carroll Primary, Savanna, third place, grades 5-8;

“Dancing Leaves,” watercolor, Zayla D., fourth grade, Woodlawn ARTS Scholarship Program, third place, grades K-4;

“Untitled,” charcoal, Alayna Z., senior, Morrison High School, honorable mention, grades 9-12;

“A World of Foil,” foil, Blaze M., seventh grade, Morrison Junior High, honorable mention, grades 5-8;

“Amazing Mazes,” mixed media, class collaboration (Charlotte K., Elise A., George S., Henry K., Huntleigh W., Kate H., LeAnne F., Marlon M., Olive W., Thatcher L. and Tianna A.), kindergarten through second grade, Prophetstown Elementary, honorable mention, grades K-4;

Beginning in early 2027, winning pieces will be featured on banners along the First Avenue Bridge between Sterling and Rock Falls through a partnership between the academy, the city of Sterling and Sterling Main Street. In addition to the winning pieces listed above, Woodlawn Arts Academy staff chose six additional submissions to be featured on banners:

“Untitled,” oil pastel, Journey B., first grade, Jefferson Elementary, Sterling;

“Amazing Flowers,” watercolor and ink, Bailey W., fourth grade, Bureau Valley Junior High and Elementary;

“Among the Stars,” oil pastel, Lauryn V., seventh grade, Morrison Junior High;

“Hello Sunset,” painting, Brileigh M., fifth grade, Madison Elementary, Dixon;

“Where the Day Lingers,” acrylic, Frances H., senior Newman Central Catholic High School, Sterling; and

“Untitled,” glazed ceramic, Kyllian J., sophomore, Sterling High School.

The art exhibit will be on display during regular business hours through April 17, and is free and open to the public.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com. The academy acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council.