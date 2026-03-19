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Registration open for Sterling’s 4th annual Run for the Badge 5K Run/Walk

City of Sterling Police squad car.

City of Sterling Police squad car. (Shaw Local File Photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sterling Police Department is hosting its fourth annual Run For the Badge 5K.

The event will start at 9 a.m. May 9 and will begin and end at the Sterling Township Building at 505 W. Lynn Blvd. in Sterling. Registration deadline is May 8.

This is a free event but donations will be accepted at the door for C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors).

The first 100 registrants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Strollers and well-mannered dogs are welcome. Please note that this is a community event and is not an officially timed race. Water and a snack will be provided.

Register at https://runsignup.com or the police department’s Facebook page. If you have questions about the race, contact the race director at mtoth@sterling-il.gov.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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