Registration open for Sterling’s 4th annual Run for the Badge 5K Run/Walk

The Sterling Police Department is hosting its fourth annual Run For the Badge 5K.

The event will start at 9 a.m. May 9 and will begin and end at the Sterling Township Building at 505 W. Lynn Blvd. in Sterling. Registration deadline is May 8.

This is a free event but donations will be accepted at the door for C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors).

The first 100 registrants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Strollers and well-mannered dogs are welcome. Please note that this is a community event and is not an officially timed race. Water and a snack will be provided.

Register at https://runsignup.com or the police department’s Facebook page. If you have questions about the race, contact the race director at mtoth@sterling-il.gov.