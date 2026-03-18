Sublette ambulance service referendum approved; Dixon Park District gets approval to sell land

Sublette Fire Protection District voters, on an unofficial 143-90 vote count Tuesday, approved a ballot measure to bring in more tax revenue to cover ambulance service costs.

The approval raises the district’s Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, allowing it to be increased by an additional amount equal to 131.95% above the limiting rate.

The increase will be used to purchase equipment, provide staffing, support district operations for ambulance services for levy years 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029, and is equal to .2293% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property for levy year 2026.

The current amount of taxes extendable is $219,914.60, but with the proposed increase, it would rise to $412,396.09.

Proponents of the increase said more funding is needed to help pay for the growing number of ambulance calls and to fill the gap left by cuts to federal and state funding.

Dixon Park District land sale measure approved

Voters in the Dixon Park District approved a measure on Tuesday allowing the park district to sell 11.845 acres of land to the east of Palmyra Road. The unofficial vote count is 862 yes votes to 415 no votes.

Federal scholarship tax credit advisory referendum

Lee and Ogle counties’ voters have unofficially approved an advisory referendum asking if Illinois should opt into a federal program that would provide public K-12, private school, and homeschool students with privately donated funds for academic needs, such as tutoring and test preparation, educational therapies for students with disabilities, tuition, books, exam fees, or for other specified academic needs.

Lee County voters approved the measure 2,269-1,423, while Ogle County approved it 3,869-2,665.