5 Sauk Valley primary races, referendums to watch

It’s primary election day in Illinois and here are the races we will be watching when the polls close at 7 p.m.

To see results as they come in and for more Sauk Valley election coverage, go to shawlocal.com. Our voter guide can be accessed at shawlocal.com.

17th Congressional District Republican primary: Voters who select a Republican ballot in Whiteside County will decide if Julie Bickelhaupt of Mount Carroll or Dillan S. Vancil of Gladstone will face U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, in the 17th District contest in November. Sorensen does not have a primary challenger.

Illinois 89th House District Republican primary: Illinois House 89th District Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna faces challenger Victoria Onorato of Byron. McCombie, who is currently the Illinois House of Representatives’ Minority Leader, is seeking her sixth term. Onorato is a retired police officer.

Sublette ambulance service referendum: Voters in the Sublette Fire Protection District will be asked whether the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Sublette Fire Protection District should be increased by an additional amount equal to 131.95% above the limiting rate for purchasing equipment, providing for staffing, supporting District operations and other lawful purposes for ambulance services for the district for levy years 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, and be equal to .2293% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2026.

Dixon Park District: Voters in the Dixon Park District will decide if the park district can sell 11.845 acres of land to the east of Palmyra Road.

Lee County and Ogle County schools: Voters in both counties will be asked if they want to opt into a program that would provide public K-12, private school and homeschool students with privately donated funds for academic needs.