Erie woman to be inducted into Black Hawk College’s Alumni Hall of Fame

Michelle Misfeldt will be inducted into the Black Hawk College Alumni Hall of Fame on April 2. (Photo Provided By Black Hawk College)

Join Black Hawk College to celebrate seven new members of the BHC Alumni Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 2, at the Black & Gold Celebration.

The evening will feature dinner, a silent auction, live music and the BHC Alumni Hall of Fame induction that includes an Erie woman.

Michelle Misfeldt grew up in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 1990. She continued her education at Black Hawk College, earning associate degrees in accounting specialist, business management and marketing in 1993.

She began her career at Super Wash, Inc. in Morrison, where she performed a variety of accounting responsibilities. She later worked for the Village of Erie as a water and sewer clerk before serving as village clerk from 2007-13. She was re-elected to the position in 2025.

In 2013, she became the bookkeeper for Erie Community Unit School District No. 1, managing the district’s daily accounting operations and payroll.

She joined Revitalize Erie’s Event Group in 2018, shortly after the organization was formed. Since then, she has helped plan many community events, including Erie’s Sesquicentennial, the annual Easter Eggstravaganza, Memorial Day grab-and-go breakfast, Hometown Holiday, Street Fest, trivia nights and music bingo. She served on the board from 2021-24, including as board secretary from 2022-24.

The other 2026 inductees are:

Linda Andry

Mark Carlson

Jayme Massa

Dougal Nelson

Thomas G. Reagan

David VanLandegen

BHC Alumni Hall of Fame inductees must have completed at least 30 credit hours at Black Hawk College and are selected based on two criteria – outstanding distinction and success in their chosen field and humanitarian service that has proven beneficial to society.

Kenneth E. Allison, BHC alum and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee, will be the keynote speaker. Allison began his leadership journey in the Quad-Cities, excelling as a student-athlete on the college’s state championship track team and earning national recognition as an outstanding minority community college graduate.

The Black & Gold Celebration starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. at Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, Rock Island.

Tickets are $75. Please RSVP by Tuesday, March 24.

For more information or to register, visit blackhawkcollegefoundation.org/black-and-gold-celebration or contact the Black Hawk College Foundation at foundation@bhc.edu or 309-796-5052.