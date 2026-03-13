OSF Saint Katharine Moms on the Move walking group in Dixon returns with weekly gatherings

After strong growth and positive feedback from participants, OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center is expanding its Moms on the Move walking group to weekly meetups beginning April 6. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

After strong growth and positive feedback from participants, OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon is expanding its Moms on the Move walking group to weekly meetups beginning April 6.

Now in its third year, Moms on the Move was created to support the well‑being of mothers in the Sauk Valley. The group began with monthly walks at rotating times and locations, but the shifting schedule made it difficult for many moms to attend.

Last year, the program adopted a consistent schedule, meeting on the first and third Monday of each month along the new riverfront path on Dixon’s west side. The change boosted participation, growing the group from just a few moms to an average of eight to 10 walkers each session.

“Feedback from the moms who have come and continue to come to this group has been so positive that we have decided to move it to weekly this year,” said Gwen Strum, event organizer. “Due to the popularity of this growing group, we will meet every Monday, April through October, at 9 a.m. at the walking path near Peoria Avenue and River Street. It’s a great way to start the week with some exercise and connect with fellow moms. The path is stroller‑friendly, which makes it easy for everyone to join.”

The success of the Dixon‑based program has inspired other OSF communities. OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center adopted the idea in its region, with plans underway to expand to Galesburg this year.

“We are thrilled to see this idea grow and help strengthen the community of moms throughout Illinois,” Strum said. “The relationships formed during these walks show how much support, encouragement and connection mean to families.”

Moms on the Move is free and open to all mothers in the area. For information, visit osfsaintkatharine.org/events.