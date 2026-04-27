East State Street road work begins week of April 27 in Geneva

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will transition to the next phase of the East State Street reconstruction project in Geneva starting this week, introducing a new traffic pattern. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will transition to the next phase of the East State Street reconstruction project in Geneva starting this week, introducing a new traffic pattern.

The project is scheduled to enter Stage 1 on the east half of Illinois Route 38 from East Side to Whitfield Drive the week of April 27.

Stage 1 is expected to continue through spring 2027, with the schedule subject to change. The public is encouraged to visit the project web page for updates.

What motorists should know

Traffic will shift to the north side of State Street, with one lane open in each direction. Barrier walls, temporary pavement markings, and signage will be installed to guide motorists through the work zone.

Stage 1 pavement removal will begin on the eastern end of the project once traffic control measures are in place. The current traffic pattern between Route 25 and Simpson Street – where traffic is limited to the outside lanes in both directions – will remain until the sanitary sewer main is completed in mid-May, weather permitting.

The Stage 1 phase calls for the installation of a new water main on the south side of East State Street from Route 25 to near Ridge/Briar lanes. Additional work includes the removal and replacement of pavement, sidewalk, lighting, storm sewer, curb/gutter, and driveways. Once sanitary work is finished, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on the north side of East State Street from Route 25 to Whitfield Drive.

Turn lanes will be provided at signalized intersections. Access to side streets and businesses will be maintained with occasional temporary closures.

More work ahead

Utility relocation work began in August 2025 and is expected to wrap up in May 2026.

IDOT’s contractor started the multi-year East State Street reconstruction in March 2026.

The overall project is expected to rebuild Route 38 from Glengarry Drive to the Fox River.

The project will include new street lighting, sidewalks, roadway widening to incorporate a shared left turn lane throughout the corridor, new trees, bike lanes, streetscape enhancements, traffic signal upgrades, and water main/storm drainage infrastructure improvements.

The full project is anticipated to be completed in late 2027, with some additional items to be finished the following year.

Future project phases can be found on the city’s website.