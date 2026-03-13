A podiatrist’s perspective: Shoes on or off indoors?

A growing trend on social media promotes the idea that going barefoot is more “natural” and beneficial for foot health.

But according to Dr. Brandon Gumbiner, a podiatric surgeon with OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, the risks often outweigh the perceived benefits.

Gumbiner says many of his patients tell him they “prefer to be barefoot,” but he routinely advises otherwise.

“Being barefoot might feel comfortable in the moment, but the long-term impact on your joints and the structures of your feet can be significant,” Gumbiner said. “Your feet need the support that a shoe provides, particularly in the arch and the fat pad of your foot, which is your natural cushion.”

Without proper support, individuals may be more prone to conditions such as plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, stress injuries and joint pain.

For those who avoid wearing shoes indoors out of concern for cleanliness, Gumbiner recommends a simple alternative: a designated pair of indoor-only athletic shoes.

“Keeping a clean pair of supportive shoes just for inside the home gives you the benefit of support without tracking in dirt,” he said.

And for people who enjoy the airy feeling of going barefoot, he notes there are supportive recovery sandals on the market that allow for breathability while still protecting the foot.

“There are excellent recovery sandals that provide structure, stability and cushioning,” he said. “You don’t have to choose between comfort and foot health.”

OSF HealthCare encourages individuals to talk with their health care provider or podiatrist if they experience foot pain or have questions about the best footwear for their lifestyle.