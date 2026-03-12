New Sterling music festival announces band lineup

FILE: Sterling's inaugural street festival will take place July 25, 2026, in its downtown area near the Light Street alley. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling announced its plans Wednesday for a new street festival this summer featuring live music and activities for all ages.

The inaugural Sterling Street Fest is slated from 2 to 8 p.m. July 25 and will be held in downtown Sterling. The event is part of efforts by the city and Sterling Main Street to support local businesses and create new experiences in its downtown areas as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary celebration, according to a news release from Sterling Main Street.

The festival will take place along East Third Street between First Avenue and Locust Street and the Light Street alley. It will feature food and beverages from nearby restaurants, vendor booths and a lineup of three bands.

The music kicks off with local favorite, The Solution, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Solution is a country music trio based in the Quad-Cities.

Loess Hills will perform from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The festival will close out with a Chicago-based 1980s tribute band, The Breakfast Club, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“This event is about celebrating Sterling, our community, our businesses, and the people who make downtown a special place. We’re thrilled to bring in an exciting lineup of live music and create a new tradition that brings people together,” the organization said in the release.

Additional details about the event will be announced in the coming months. For updates, visit sterlingmainstreet.org.