Lee County judge denies furlough for Dixon man charged with attempted murder, home invasion

A Lee County judge on Thursday denied a furlough request made by a 65-year-old Dixon man charged with attempted murder and home invasion.

Joseph A. Willwerth was charged Dec. 31, 2025, with one count each of attempted murder and home invasion, both Class X felonies; unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; aggravated battery, also a Class 3 felony; criminal trespass to property and reckless conduct, both Class 4 felonies, and one count of unlawful use of weapons, a misdemeanor. He’s being held in the Lee County Jail and has pleaded not guilty to all charges, court records show.

The charges stem from Dec. 28. Dixon police were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. that day to the 400 block of Crawford Avenue for a report of a man being stabbed with a knife. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located two men, one being the homeowner and the other man identified as Willwerth, according to a news release from Dixon police.

Police determined that was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public, the release said.

On Thursday, March 12, Willwerth appeared via Zoom from the jail with Lee County Public Defender Robert J. Thompson and private attorney Eric W. Arnquist before Lee County Judge Jacquelyn D. Ackert.

Thompson explained the defense’s motion for furlough, filed March 4, asks the court to allow Willwerth’s temporary release into a veterans affairs inpatient treatment facility in Des Moines, Iowa, and that he could be admitted to the program April 2.

Thompson said Willwerth was previously detained on different charges in 2024, given pretrial release and participated in veterans treatment court.

There he “achieved proximal goals right away,” Thompson said.

However, after seven months, monitoring conditions were removed and Willwerth “began a process of somewhat unraveling,” Thompson said. Willwerth received sanctions for violating conditions related to alcohol leading up to the events that led to the charges.

Thompson said the furlough would be for treatment only and Willwerth would return to jail after.

“We do understand how serious the charges are...not minimizing them at all,” Arnquist said.

Arnquist said the danger that Willwerth poses to the public can be alleviated with treatment.

Lee County State’s Attorney Charles Boonstra disagreed.

Boonstra said Willwerth was on pretrial release when these charges were brought against him and at his detention hearing the court considered the dangers of granting his release.

“There’s nothing that’s changed...there’s nothing to add. We would object,” Boonstra said.

Ackert agreed and denied the motion.

“The court still finds the defendant poses a serious risk” to the community, Ackert said.

Willwerth’s next hearing is set for 11 a.m. April 23.