Dixon man charged with attempted murder, home invasion: police

A 65-year-old Dixon man is charged with home invasion and attempted murder, accused of entering a Dixon home and stabbing a man, according to Dixon police.

Joseph A. Willwerth was charged Wednesday with one count each of attempted murder and home invasion, which are Class X felonies; unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; aggravated battery, also a Class 3 felony; criminal trespass to property and reckless conduct, both Class 4 felonies and one count of unlawful use of weapons, a misdemeanor.

According to a news release, Dixon police were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of Crawford Avenue for a report of a man being stabbed with a knife. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located two men, one being the homeowner and the other man identified as Willwerth, police said.

Officers were able to take control of the scene and requested assistance from Dixon City Fire paramedics to treat both men’s injuries, police said.

The homeowner suffered injuries to his hands, according to the release. Willwerth was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine for treatment of his injuries and later released, according to the news release.

Officers and detectives have determined this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public, according to the release.