March is Self-Harm Awareness Month

There are countless ways people deal with pain, trauma, mental illness and the challenges of life.

One way people, especially adolescents and young adults, try to regain control and find release is through physical self-harm. This habit can become cyclical and difficult to manage. But there is hope; treatment for self-harm is available.

This is the main message during Self-Harm Awareness Month.

“The most common form of self-harm is cutting,” said Stacie Kemp, Sinnissippi Centers president and CEO. “Self-harm can also include many other methods, such as head-banging/hitting your head, burning, scratching or pulling hair. It also includes doing things that cause internal damage, such as ingesting poisonous or toxic substances, or consuming too much alcohol or drugs.”

It’s important to know that this usually isn’t a suicide attempt but a way to deal with emotional distress and release painful emotions.

“Self-harm may provide a sense of release or control for a moment, but it typically leads to negative feelings and shame, causing a destructive cycle,” Kemp said. “It’s a pattern that can be difficult to get out of if someone becomes dependent on self-harm.”

Some signs of self-harm are external and more obvious, such as:

Scars, often in patterns

Fresh cuts, scratches, burns or other wounds

Burns created from excessive rubbing

Missing patches of hair

Other signs can be less obvious or physical but still point to self-harm:

Wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather

Keeping sharp objects around for no apparent reason

Reporting accidental injuries often

Having difficulty with relationships

Acting behaviorally and emotionally unstable or impulsive

Saying they feel hopeless or worthless

“Self-harm is not uncommon and is treatable.Help is available,” Kemp said. “Reach out to 988 if you are in crisis. For treatment and support you can contact Sinnissippi Centers for an initial assessment.”

Sinnissippi Centers is a community-based behavioral health care center that has provided quality care to the Illinois residents of Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties since 1966. It has offices in Dixon, Sterling, Rochelle, Oregon, Byron, Freeport and Mount Carroll and can be reached at 815-284-6611. Visit www.sinnissippi.org for information.