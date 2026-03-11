Clark is Sterling High School Student of the Month

Chloe Clark, a senior, is Sterling High School’s student of the month for February.

She is the daughter of Jessica Moreno and Michael Clark and has a sibling, Lucas Clark.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I found Horticulture 1 and 2 with Mrs. Stanley to be really engaging because of the hands-on work we did in class with all sorts of plants, crafts and flower arrangements.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College and study business, then go on to continue my education by earning an additional degree in ornamental horticulture/floral design.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activity was swimming on the SHS Girls Swim and Dive team for 4 years. I made great friends and learned so much. I also participate in many volunteer activities at my church, which have taught me many valuable lessons and helped me grow and share my faith.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: A memorable event with the school would be the state swim trip my junior year because of all the memories our team made. Another memorable moment would be decorating for prom.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to have the chance to travel in the future and one day start my own floral business.