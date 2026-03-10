Dixon’s St. Patrick’s parade takes to the streets Saturday

The Burke family marches in Dixon's St. Patrick's Day parade in 2025. This year's parade and party will be held March 14. (Brian Hurley)

The wearing o’the green is nearly upon us as the Rock River Valley Shamrock Club gears up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Party on Saturday, March 14.

Kicking off at Dixon High School at 3 p.m., the parade will meander across the Peoria Avenue bridge and through the downtown before ending at the KayCee Club, 506 W. Third St., around 3:30 p.m.

There, Milwaukee’s Reilly Irish band will keep the fun going as revelers enjoy corned beef and cabbage prepared by Knights of Columbus Council 690. The music and fun will run until 6 p.m.

Reilly will then perform a show at The Dixon starting at 7:30 p.m.

Want to march in the parade? Show up at 2:30 and file in line; no pre-registration is required.

A corned beef, cabbage and potato dinner will cost you $17, or opt for a sandwich for $12.