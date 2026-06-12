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McNabb library announces June programming

Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb branch announced its remaining June programs.

By Tom Collins

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb branch announced its remaining June programs.

  • Docs & Dialogue: The Pack Horse Librarians of Appalachia, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 — Documentary about women on horseback who delivered books and hope to the most remote corners of Kentucky. 27 minutes. Made possible by PBS.
  • Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together, 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 — This hybrid teen book club will preview Ken Burns’ PBS documentary, “The American Revolution,” followed by a group discussion. This session’s featured title is “Ashes” by Laurie Halse Anderson. For ages 13–19. In person at the McNabb Branch or via Zoom; register at t.ly/dVqoV. Copies available at the branch.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For more information, contact the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the McNabb Branch at 322 W. Main St.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.