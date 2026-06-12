McNabb library announces June programming

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb branch announced its remaining June programs.

Docs & Dialogue: The Pack Horse Librarians of Appalachia, 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 — Documentary about women on horseback who delivered books and hope to the most remote corners of Kentucky. 27 minutes. Made possible by PBS.

Chapter 250: Reading America’s Story Together, 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 — This hybrid teen book club will preview Ken Burns’ PBS documentary, “The American Revolution,” followed by a group discussion. This session’s featured title is “Ashes” by Laurie Halse Anderson. For ages 13–19. In person at the McNabb Branch or via Zoom; register at t.ly/dVqoV. Copies available at the branch.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For more information, contact the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the McNabb Branch at 322 W. Main St.