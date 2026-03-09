Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Kim Ewoldsen on helping small businesses

Listen to "Talk Line: Helping businesses grow with SVCC's Small Business and Development Center" on Spreaker.
On this episode of Talk Line, host Brandon Clark talks with Kim Ewoldsen from the Small Business Development Center at Sauk Valley Community College about the upcoming Coffee & Conversations event on March 19 and the wide range of resources the SBDC offers local entrepreneurs.
