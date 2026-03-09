Shaw Local

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews Kim Ewoldsen on helping small businesses

Kim Ewoldsen

By Brandon Clark
On this episode of Talk Line, host Brandon Clark talks with Kim Ewoldsen from the Small Business Development Center at Sauk Valley Community College about the upcoming Coffee & Conversations event on March 19 and the wide range of resources the SBDC offers local entrepreneurs.

Brandon Clark

I received my Associate's in Communication (Media) from Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, IL. I'm currently finishing my Bachelor of Journalism at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. I enjoy engaging the community in thoughtful discussion on current events and look forward to hearing what you have to say. Stay curious. Stay informed.