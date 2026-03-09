‘Alice in Wonderland Jr.’ to be staged April 10-12 at Sterling High School

Students participating in Woodlawn Arts Academy’s spring musical, “Alice in Wonderland Jr.”, rehearse music under the direction of Mardi Huffstutler (center) and Faith Morrison (back left). (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

Woodlawn Arts Academy students will be showing off their theater skills with performances of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” the weekend of April 10.

The Academy will present Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12, at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

Tickets are $10.25 each and go on sale March 30 at centennialauditorium.org. Tickets also will be available at the door. A processing fee will be applied to all credit and debit card ticket purchases.

“Alice in Wonderland is such a fun, whimsical story to tell and a personal favorite to so many,” said show director Faith Morrison. “The production team is as excited to share their love of ‘Alice’ with the cast as the cast is to have the chance to bring it to life on stage.”

The production of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” features fourth through eighth graders from Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Polo and Tampico. A total of 46 students will be performing under the direction of Morrison, along with music director Mardi Huffstutler and assistant directors Dawn Arndt and Ashley Aurand.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the Academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the Academy office or on the website. The Academy acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council.