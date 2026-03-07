Lee, Whiteside, Ogle County property transfers for Feb. 23-27, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Anthony E Deseno and Natalie Deseno to Nicholas Bradley Deseno, 802 PEORIA AVE S, DIXON, $104,000

William H Mayberry and Sherry L Mayberry to Kolten James Smith and Shae Stanley, 705 INSTITUTE BLVD, DIXON, $202,500

Shelley L Davis to Kolten Dorty, 1013 IDLEWILD DR, DIXON, $170,750

Timothy Hendricks and Julie Hendricks to H Kris Young and Amy B Young, 2040 WELDON RD, STERLING, $300,000

Michelle L Huggins to Jeffrey S Rugh, 301 JEFFERSON AVE S, AMBOY, $135,000

Alicia Pena to John L Castle and Nicole O Castle, 982 FISK ROAD, COMPTON, $155,000

Michael L Stichter and Janet E Stichter to Roberto S Bargas and Gloria Bargas, 1020 MARY AVE, DIXON, $194,900

Peter J Donna and Kirsten N Donna to Donna 32 Llc, 1 Parcel: 12-14-13-100-010, $0.00

Colwell Farms Partnership to Colwell Heritage Farms Llc , 1 Parcel: 06-03-26-200-011, $0.00

Lori Talley, Michelle Ramirez, Kristin M Priest, James D Talley, Alexis L Lowe, and Nathaniel C Ramirez to Kristin M Priest, James D Talley, Alexis L Lowe, and Nathaniel C Ramirez, 1 Parcel: 04-10-16-400-001, $0.00

Erika Lynn Troxell and Michelle Lynn Hamilton to Ricky R Beck and Nancy Lee Beck, 803 MADISON AVE, DIXON, $87,000

Maria Barrera to Xylina Villegas and Pablo Arias Corona, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-258-001, $40,000

Juan Rosado to Ricardo Melara, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-404-022, $17,000

Douglas J Carlson and Paula Carlson to Elliot J Krane, 815 BRINTON AVE N, DIXON, $156,900

Joseph D Dewey and Jennifer L Dewey to Ashton Auto Repair Llc, 33 EAST AVE S, AMBOY, $195,000

Lorraine A Laidlaw and Lorraine A Gaston to Chales H Helfrich Iii, 916 HENNEPIN AVE S, DIXON, $189,777

Eric Lorenzen to Reagan Garais, 1 Parcel: 07-08-05-411-013, $45,000

Quit Claim

Michael A Pearson to Michael A Pearson and Darla Pearson, 2088 BLACKHAWK LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Nicole Speizio-De Paz to Carpenter Bird Construction Llc, 1 Parcel: 07-08-05-302-005, $0.00

Sherryl Kersten to Kristen M Priest, James D Talley, Alexis L Lowe, and Nathaniel C Ramirez, $0.00

Charles W Willett and Mary S Willett to Charles H Willett, Brenda J Willett, Josie A Willett, Willett Farm Trust 5-15, 2 Parcel: 07-02-10-300-025 and 07-02-10-400-004, $0.00

David Cardona and Miguel Miranda to Eric Perez and Leticia Perez, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-328-088, $13,000

Diane E Worman to John M Worman Trustee, Diane E Worman Trustee, John Worman Revocable Living Trust, and Diane Worman, Revocable Living Trust, 9 Parcel: 20-11-14-200-001, 20-11-25-200-014, 20-11-25-200-015, 21-12-19-400-004, 21-12-19-400-005, 21-12-19-400-006, 21-12-19-400-007, 21-12-19-400-008, and 21-12-30-100-002, $0.00

Alan S Kettley to Alan S Kettley Trustee and Alan S Kettley Revocable Trust, 9 Parcels: 20-11-14-200-001, 20-11-25-200-014, 20-11-25-200-015, 21-12-19-400-004, 21-12-19-400-005, 21-12-19-400-006, 21-12-19-400-007, 21-12-19-400-008, and 21-12-30-100-002, $0.00

Terry W Cook, Terry W Cook Personal Representative, Anita P Cook, and Anita Patricia Cook to Terry William Cook Trustee, Terry Cook Family Trust, and Anita Cook Family Trust, 1614 GALENA AVE S, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Merlin L Martin Iii Trustee, Jeffrey L Martin Trustee, and Virginia C Martin Trust No 0513022 to William Mayberry and Sherry Mayberry, 1304 PARK LANE, DIXON, 240,000

Larry E Steder Trustee and Ethel M Steder Revocable Trust to John Jason Schlieben and Michelle R Schlieben, 686 PARTRIDGE PLACE, DIXON, $270,000

Zimmerman Family Trust, Tanya S Benavidez Trustee, and Tanya S Bunders Trustee to Tanya S Benavides, Tanya S Bunders, and Troy L Zimmerman, 496 GREEN WING RD, SUBLETTE, $0.00

Clare E Foust Trustee and Kathleen E Foust Trust to Clare E Foust, 811 GALENA AVE N, DIXON, $0.00

John F Scott Trustee and John F Scott Declaration Of Living Trust to Dianne K Scott Trustee, Dianne K Scott Declaration Of Living Trust, and Brenda M Cielo, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-204-020, $35,000

Kenneth H Teasdale Trustee, Donald E Teasdale Trustee, Donald Eugene Teasdale Trustee, John B Teasdale Revocable Trust, Nellie L Teasdale Revocable Trust to Esteban Doble and Maria Carmen Zepeda Del Toro, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-280-013, $40,000

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, Land Trust Company Trustee, and Trust Number 478 to Kristie C Phillips Trustee, Kj Dorr Trust, James R Phillips Trustee, James R Phillips Trust, Joseph E Phillips Trustee, Joseph E Phillips Trust, and Karen J Phillips, 1 Parcel: 09-19-35-200-001, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Louis A Cella, Norma J Cella, and Colleen M Cella to Louis A Cella Trustee, Norma J Cella Trustee, and Cella Family Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-354-053, $10.00

Andrew J Dempsey and Jenna M Dempsey to Andrew J Dempsey Trustee, Jenna M Dempsey Trustee, Andrew J Dempsey Revocable Living Trust, and Jenna M Dempsey Revocable Living Trust, 772 MARINE DR, DIXON, $0.00

Elaine C Perez to Elaine C Perez Trustee, The Lady 21 Trust, and Trust No 2023dk0749, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-476-023, $0.00

Elaine C Perez to Elaine C Perez Trustee, The Lady 21 Trust, and Trust No 2023dk0749, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-478-037, $0.00

Elaine C Perez to Elaine C Perez Trustee, The Lady 21 Trust, and Trust No 2023dk0749, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-226-016, $0.00

Stephen J Szabo to Stephen Szabo Trustee and Stephen J Szabo Trust, 2 Parcels: 07-02-31-351-001 and 16-01-36-400-016, $1.00

Gail A Dallam, Gail Dallam, Jan E Dallam, and Jan Dallam to Gail A Dallam Trustee, Jan E Dallam Trustee, Gail A Dallam Trust, and Jan E Dallam Trust, 14 Parcels: 02-15-01-200-001, 02-15-01-200-005, 02-15-01-400-001, 02-15-01-400-002, 02-15-01-400-005, 02-15-12-200-001, 11-16-06-351-005, 11-16-09-200-006, 11-16-09-300-006, 11-16-09-300-007, 11-16-09-300-008, 11-16-09-400-006, 11-16-09-400-012, and 11-16-16-200-001, $0.00

Joann Mcdonald to Joann Mcdonald Trustee and Joann Mcdonald Living Trust, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-152-010 and 13-21-12-152-011, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Bruce Belman and David Belman to Blake Belman, 1 Parcel: 07-08-05-332-001, $0.00

Bruce Belman and David Belman to Bruce Belman and Blake Belman, 1 Parcel: 15-07-12-453-003, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Cheryl A Nowers and John C Nowers to James C Nowers and Alizabeth A Nowers, 1 Parcel: 20-14-200-012, $0.00

Rhonda E Carlile and Rhonda E Parker Fka to Mason Misfeldt, 1301 6TH AVE, ERIE, $129,000

Dawn Taylor, Sharie L Bowman, Alan E Delhotal, James E Delhotal Estate, Janelle F Delhotal, Janelle F Delhotal Trustee, James E Delhotal Trust, Janelle F Delhotal Trust, Chadwick Delhotal, Jerod Delhotal, Aka Jarod Delhotal, Leah Delhotal, and Earl E Delhotal Estate to Alan E Delhotal and Angela S Delhotal Trust, 1309 14TH AVE, STERLING, $100,000

Rock Roots Development Llc to Carter D Jepson and Jordan R Jepson, 13TH ST, ERIE, $15,000

Brittany Shady and Kyle Shady to Marcus M Mendoza, 305 MILLER RD W, STERLING, $165,000

Dakota A Huene to Rodger J Glenn and Linda K Naftzger, 1411 1ST AVE, STERLING, $260,000

Ricky E Dejonge and Mary A Dejonge to Evan E Shaw and Cassandra M Harvey, 716 LOCUST STREET, STERLING, $140,000

Raymond L Wilcox and Ruth A Wilcox to Timothy Wright and Brian Tribley, 415 5TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $40,000

Ty N Rajnowski and Tina L Rajnowski to Clifford A Collins and Heather J Collins, 2608 WOODLAWN RD, STERLING, $140,000

Kurt And Brian Properties Llc to Tanner J Dewitt, 302 5TH STREET W, STERLING, $75,000

Helene Moreth and Michael Moreth to James Farmer and Cheryl Farmer, 807A VILLAGE LANE, STERLING, $155,000

Justin J Taylor to Illinois American Water Co, 2909 LEFEVRE RD W, STERLING, $115,000

Zed J Koch to Kristina Adkins, 1408 3RD AVENUE, STERLING, $52,000

Paul Mcnamara, Robin Mcnamara, and Jeffrey S Danekas to Find A Place Now Llc, 1701 ENGLISH ST, ROCK FALLS, $46,800

Lisa M Mizeur to Matthew Mizeur, 1 Parcel: 09-35-300-007, $176,240

Dennis A Aldrich to George Grams, 1 Parcel: 11-17-480-009, $8,000

Edwin R Schmitt to Duffy L Dorner and Nancey I Dorner, 1 Parcel: 17-12-451-005, $8,500

John D Hostetler and Ellen L Hostetler to Joshua A Hostetler and Tami Hostetler, 1 Parcel: 22-29-400-004, $120,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Relo Property Llc, 1813 18TH AVE, STERLING, $35,879

Marvin J Beiermann and Brenda K Beiermann to Brenda K Beiermann Trust and Melvin J Beiermann Trustee, 208 LIME STREET N, ALBANY, $0.00

Quit Claims

Tompkins Properties Llc and Paul A Tompkins to Tompkins Family Trust, Dale D Tompkins Trustee, and Rhonda L Tompkins Trustee, 208 BENTON ST S, TAMPICO, $9,000

Seth M Spooner to Kara B Spooner, 4332 GARDEN PLAIN ROAD, FULTON, $0.00

Four Rudes Llc to Shelby C Miller and Tawny L Miller, 1100 CHARLES STREET, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Earl J Mashaw and Brenda K Mashaw to Craig E Mashaw, 1005 8TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Denise Lancaster and Shanda Milder to Denise Lancaster, 1 Parcel: 22-27-100-001,$0.00

James A Cole and Jennifer J Cole to Levi James Cole, 6160 FARGO RD, ERIE, $0.00

Joshua A Hostetler and Joshua A Hostetler to Tami Hostetler, 1 Parcel: 22-29-400-007, $0.00

Crista L Reynolds and Crista L Munz Fka to Crista L Reynolds and Jason M Reynolds, 807 AVENUE B, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Lynwood A Gowan Trustee, Deborah M Gowan Trustee, and Gowan Family Trust to Maribel Finney, 1 Parcel: 11-36-105-006, $11,000

Mark R Besse Trust to Chance E Brook and Ella Marie Brooks, 7341 SAND RD, ERIE, $230,000

Executor’s Deeds

Michael C Kincaid Estate to Travis Dail and Marcy Dail, 506 2ND STREET WEST, LYNDON, $60,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Michael Bailey to Kurt Thorson and Lynda Thorson, 3 Parcels in Taylor Township: 22-08-201-027, 22-08-201-028 and 22-08-201-029, $7,000

Juan G Munoz to Dean Ford and Michaela Renee Kendall, 1 Parcel: 800 W 1st Ave, Rochelle, $139,000

Lindsey Jensky, Daniel Jenskey, and Lindsey Lemar to Alfredo Mascorro and Valentina Mascorro, 1 Parcel: 126 W Shirley Ave, Rochelle, $273,000

John D Savage and Nancy W Savage to Rodney D Savage and Chery S Savage, 1 Parcel in Lynnville Township: 19-17-300-006, $140,000

Grandview Capital Llc to Mario Hernandez, 1 Parcel: 901 Garfield Dr, Rochelle, $140,000

Madeline S Fugate and Casey Martin to Erin Dietrich, 1 Parcel: 804 Jackson St, Oregon, $285,000

Patrick J Shippert and Whitney A Shippert to Oregon Apt Llc, 1 Parcel: 207 N 7th St, Oregon, $290,000

Gary E Hess, Gary Hess, and Gary Evan Hess to Joanne Besonen, 1 Parcel: 433 N Union St, Byron, $157,500

Michael T Peterson and Dena M Peterson to Lisa Tighe, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-04-152-020, $340,000

Jessica Doeden to Relo Property Llc, 1 Parcel: 511 W North St, Polo, $26,000

Kristina Adkins to Shane Gilligan, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-478-001, $175,000

John K Murphy to Michael D Ingram and Debra L Ingram, 1 Parcel: 1204 Pickwick Dr, Rochelle, $310,000

Edward M Oneill and Savanna Oneill to Cole H Burke and Sarah K Burke, 1 Parcel in Marion Township: 10-16-100-011, $280,000

Allan W Scott and Dawn Scott to James Franz, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-29-200-018, $555,000

Quit Claims

Barbara L Eyster and Barbara L Powers to Jeffry J Eyster and Barbara L Eyster, 1 Parcel: 627 N 10th St, Rochelle, $0.00

Jeffery Adkins and Kristina Adkins to Kristina Adkins, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-478-001, $0.00

Christian J Rodeghero to Trisha N Rodeghero, 1 Parcel: 1681 Squires Landing, Rochelle, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Lori L Steele Trustee and Lori L Steele Lv Tr to Richard Weber and Connie Weber, 1 Parcel: 1684 MT Morris Rd, Mt. Morris, $250,000

Deeds in Trust

Jason R Rahn, Ashley Nichole Rahn, and Ashley Nichole Rahn to Ashley Nichole Rahn Trustee and Ashley Nichole Rahn Tr, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-22-330-009, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office