Fulton Masonic Soup Supper is March 19

The Fulton City Lodge No. 189 will hold a soup-and-sandwich supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Brunch House Restaurant.

The restaurant is located at 1901 Fourth St., Fulton.

The menu for this all-you-can-eat supper will include potato soup and chili, chicken salad and ham salad sandwiches, cookies, vanilla ice cream and beverages. Carryouts will be available.

There are no advance tickets for this fundraiser. Donations for the Fulton Masonic Lodge can be made at the door when you enter the Brunch House.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will help fund the maintenance of the Lodge building in downtown Fulton and various charitable donations to the Fulton and Albany communities.

In the past, funds generated from the Lodge’s biannual soup suppers have been donated to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities for Whiteside County veterans and have paid the entrance fee for the Fulton High School’s scholastic bowl team to compete in the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl tournament. Monetary contributions have been made to the public libraries in Fulton and Albany.

In conjunction with Merton Chapter No. 356, Order of the Eastern Star, the Lodge has donated school supplies to children at Fulton Elementary School, and non-perishable food items to the Albany Food Pantry and the Fulton/Thomson Food Pantry. Most recently, the Lodge made a donation to the Fulton Community Relief Fund and again paid the entry fee for the FHS scholastic bowl team to compete in the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl tournament.