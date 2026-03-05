YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon set for April 16 in Dixon

Kelly Mandrell reacts after hearing she was the winner of the Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership on Thursday, April 17, 2025, during the YWCA’s Women of Achievement Luncheon in Dixon. This year's YWCA Women of Achievement luncheon will be Thursday, April 16, at the Elks Club. (Alex T. Paschal)

The YWCA Women of Achievement luncheon will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the Elks Club, in Dixon, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

The YWCA is now accepting registrations and award nominations for the annual event, which showcases the achievements of women throughout the Sauk Valley area.

Although volunteers are mailing invitations, everyone in the community is invited. This includes companies, organizations, and individuals, both women and men. The YWCA is accepting reservations by mail at 412 First Ave., Sterling, or by phone at 815-625-0333.

Since seating is limited, early reservations are encouraged. Groups reserving a table of eight are listed as table sponsors in the event program.

The YWCA is also seeking nominations for its annual awards presented to Sauk Valley-area women.

Nominations are due to the YWCA no later than Monday, March 13. The award categories are:

Young Woman of Tomorrow for those 15-22 years

Louise Bittorf Sullivan Award for Inspirational Woman

Pearl Woods Award for Business and Industry

LL Ely for Clerical Excellence

Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership

Jane Reid Keefer Award for Professions and Education

The fee for the YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon is $50 per person. In addition to the luncheon and awards presentations, the program includes gift basket raffles, and a dessert dash. Tickets for the drawings can be purchased at the event via credit/debit cards or cash.

All proceeds from the luncheon support YWCA’s programs that impact thousands of lives across Lee and Whiteside counties each year. YWCA services include domestic violence and sexual assault assistance, prevention of bullying and abuse, girls’ programs, immigrant outreach and more. The YWCA also receives support from the United Ways of Whiteside and Lee counties.

For more information, to obtain forms for registration or award nominations, or to register for the luncheon, call the YWCA at 625-0333 or visit their Facebook page at YWCA of the Sauk Valley.