Timber Lake Playhouse invites audiences to celebrate its 65th anniversary season in 2026

As summer plans begin to take shape, Timber Lake Playhouse is inviting audiences to be part of a milestone year in 2026 – its 65th anniversary season at the Theatre in the Woods.

For 65 years, Timber Lake Playhouse has welcomed generations of theater-goers to its wooded hillside outside Mount Carroll, where stories unfold beneath open skies and applause echoes through the trees. The 2026 season celebrates that legacy with a vibrant mix of beloved musicals, dynamic storytelling, and continued investment in new work.

The 65th anniversary Mainstage Season opens with Godspell from May 29 to June 7, followed by the sweeping epic Les Misérables from June 12 to 28.

July features the electrifying Cabaret from July 3 to 12 and the family favorite Shrek The Musical from July 17 to Aug. 2.

In August, audiences can experience the high-stakes musical Hands On A Hardbody from Aug. 7 to 16, followed by the premiere of The Mermaids from Aug. 21 to 30, the newest installment in the ongoing Andy Bro New Works Commission series.

“My third season as artistic director feels like the moment where vision and tradition fully intersect,” said Artistic Director Tommy Ranieri. “As we celebrate 65 years in the woods, this lineup embraces the scale of epic storytelling, the intimacy of character-driven work, and the excitement of a brand new piece handmade just for you. It is the most personal season we have programmed in my time, because it reflects both the theater I inherited and the theater we are building together.”

Founded in 1961, Timber Lake Playhouse has grown into a professional producing organization known for Broadway-caliber performances presented in a uniquely natural setting. What continues to define the experience, however, is the gathering itself – neighbors, families, and visitors sitting together under the trees to share laughter, music, and storytelling in real time.

Before launching into its 65th anniversary Mainstage Season, Timber Lake Playhouse will host three special spring events designed to bring audiences together and build anticipation for the summer ahead: “Peace In The Valley: A Tribute to the Gospel Recordings of Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley” starring Jonny Lyons on April 18, “Felix and Fingers: Dueling Pianos” on April 25 and “Jason Hudy: Mesmerizing Magic” on May 16.

Following the anniversary season, Timber Lake Playhouse will present a special fall production, Constellations by Nick Payne from Sept. 4 to 13. This intimate, contemporary drama will be offered as a stand-alone event, extending the theater’s programming beyond the traditional summer calendar.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets for the 65th anniversary Mainstage Season are currently available. Patrons are encouraged to plan early for what promises to be a celebratory summer of music, storytelling, and shared experiences in the Theatre in the Woods.

Season subscriptions are on sale now for $180 for adults, a savings of more than 30% compared to purchasing individual tickets. To reserve seats, call the TLP box office at 815-244-2035 or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.