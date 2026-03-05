Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society to host March 8 program about pigs in history and popular culture

The Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society will meet Sunday for a presentation titled “Wild Boar to Baconfest: Pigs in History and Popular Culture.”

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling.

In this talk, Cynthia Clampitt presents the history of pigs and pork to examine the impact these animals have had worldwide. Clampitt will focus on the Midwest, including why poet Carl Sandburg would call Chicago “Hog Butcher for the World.”

Pigs were the first food animals to be domesticated, so their history with humans dates back more than 12,000 years. However, antiquity is just one reason why pork is the most eaten meat in the world.

This odd, paradoxical animal offers a great range of advantages when it comes to feeding large populations, especially urban populations. Historically, it has also offered several disadvantages.

Once pigs were introduced to the Americas, they became an almost instant success, raised by settlers but also valued by American Indians. As the Midwest opened, pigs moved west, and numbers grew rapidly. From Cincinnati, known in the early 1800s as Porkopolis, the center of pork culture moved to Chicago.

Pigs offer culinary delight and potential medical advances, but also create some challenges. Join Clampitt in exploring the topic of pigs, which is as far-ranging as pigs themselves.

Clampitt is part of the Illinois Humanities 2026-27 Road Scholars Speakers Bureau. This special presentation is also sponsored by the Sterling Public Library. The public is invited with refreshments to be served afterward.