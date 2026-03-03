Whiteside County property transfers for Feb. 23-27, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Cheryl A Nowers and John C Nowers to James C Nowers and Alizabeth A Nowers, 1 Parcel: 20-14-200-012, $0.00

Rhonda E Carlile and Rhonda E Parker Fka to Mason Misfeldt, 1301 6TH AVE, ERIE, $129,000

Dawn Taylor, Sharie L Bowman, Alan E Delhotal, James E Delhotal Estate, Janelle F Delhotal, Janelle F Delhotal Trustee, James E Delhotal Trust, Janelle F Delhotal Trust, Chadwick Delhotal, Jerod Delhotal, Aka Jarod Delhotal, Leah Delhotal, and Earl E Delhotal Estate to Alan E Delhotal and Angela S Delhotal Trust, 1309 14TH AVE, STERLING, $100,000

Rock Roots Development Llc to Carter D Jepson and Jordan R Jepson, 13TH ST, ERIE, $15,000

Brittany Shady and Kyle Shady to Marcus M Mendoza, 305 MILLER RD W, STERLING, $165,000

Dakota A Huene to Rodger J Glenn and Linda K Naftzger, 1411 1ST AVE, STERLING, $260,000

Ricky E Dejonge and Mary A Dejonge to Evan E Shaw and Cassandra M Harvey, 716 LOCUST STREET, STERLING, $140,000

Raymond L Wilcox and Ruth A Wilcox to Timothy Wright and Brian Tribley, 415 5TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $40,000

Ty N Rajnowski and Tina L Rajnowski to Clifford A Collins and Heather J Collins, 2608 WOODLAWN RD, STERLING, $140,000

Kurt And Brian Properties Llc to Tanner J Dewitt, 302 5TH STREET W, STERLING, $75,000

Helene Moreth and Michael Moreth to James Farmer and Cheryl Farmer, 807A VILLAGE LANE, STERLING, $155,000

Justin J Taylor to Illinois American Water Co, 2909 LEFEVRE RD W, STERLING, $115,000

Zed J Koch to Kristina Adkins, 1408 3RD AVENUE, STERLING, $52,000

Paul Mcnamara, Robin Mcnamara, and Jeffrey S Danekas to Find A Place Now Llc, 1701 ENGLISH ST, ROCK FALLS, $46,800

Lisa M Mizeur to Matthew Mizeur, 1 Parcel: 09-35-300-007, $176,240

Dennis A Aldrich to George Grams, 1 Parcel: 11-17-480-009, $8,000

Edwin R Schmitt to Duffy L Dorner and Nancey I Dorner, 1 Parcel: 17-12-451-005, $8,500

John D Hostetler and Ellen L Hostetler to Joshua A Hostetler and Tami Hostetler, 1 Parcel: 22-29-400-004, $120,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Relo Property Llc, 1813 18TH AVE, STERLING, $35,879

Marvin J Beiermann and Brenda K Beiermann to Brenda K Beiermann Trust and Melvin J Beiermann Trustee, 208 LIME STREET N, ALBANY, $0.00

Quit Claims

Tompkins Properties Llc and Paul A Tompkins to Tompkins Family Trust, Dale D Tompkins Trustee, and Rhonda L Tompkins Trustee, 208 BENTON ST S, TAMPICO, $9,000

Seth M Spooner to Kara B Spooner, 4332 GARDEN PLAIN ROAD, FULTON, $0.00

Four Rudes Llc to Shelby C Miller and Tawny L Miller, 1100 CHARLES STREET, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Earl J Mashaw and Brenda K Mashaw to Craig E Mashaw, 1005 8TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Denise Lancaster and Shanda Milder to Denise Lancaster, 1 Parcel: 22-27-100-001,$0.00

James A Cole and Jennifer J Cole to Levi James Cole, 6160 FARGO RD, ERIE, $0.00

Joshua A Hostetler and Joshua A Hostetler to Tami Hostetler, 1 Parcel: 22-29-400-007, $0.00

Crista L Reynolds and Crista L Munz Fka to Crista L Reynolds and Jason M Reynolds, 807 AVENUE B, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Lynwood A Gowan Trustee, Deborah M Gowan Trustee, and Gowan Family Trust to Maribel Finney, 1 Parcel: 11-36-105-006, $11,000

Mark R Besse Trust to Chance E Brook and Ella Marie Brooks, 7341 SAND RD, ERIE, $230,000

Executor’s Deeds

Michael C Kincaid Estate to Travis Dail and Marcy Dail, 506 2ND STREET WEST, LYNDON, $60,000