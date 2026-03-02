Blackhawk Pipe and Drums of the Quad Cities will perform in Fulton on March 11

The March 11 Wild Winter Wednesday program in Fulton will feature the Blackhawk Pipe and Drums of the Quad Cities. (Photo provided by Wild Winter Wednesdays)

The March 11 Wild Winter Wednesday program in Fulton will feature the Blackhawk Pipe and Drums of the Quad Cities.

The band, which will be playing Celtic music, formed its club in 2000 and recently celebrated its 25th year of being the best bagpipe band in the Quad-City area. The club offers free lessons to anyone wanting to learn bagpiping or drumming.

The band members suggest that those attending the March 11 event may want to bring ear plugs as they tend to play loudly.

The program will be at the Windmill Cultural Center, 110 10th Ave., Fulton, and the doors open at 8:30 a.m., with time for coffee, hot cider and Mill flour treats.

The program begins about 9:15 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The building is disability accessible.

If River Bend schools are canceled or delayed or have remote learning due to the weather, the WWW program is canceled as well.