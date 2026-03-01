Scotts Miracle-Gro partners with WACC students to design new Morrison office signage

A design created by Emma Rumley (center) was selected for signage at Scotts Miracle-Gro in Morrison. She is pictured with Barbara Zigler (left) and Jennifer Kessler. (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro office in Morrison is sporting a fresh new look thanks to a unique collaboration with the Digital Media Arts students at the Whiteside Area Career Center.

Following a competitive design process, Rock Falls student Emma Rumley has been named the winner of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Office Signage Competition.

The project challenged students to step outside the classroom and into the role of professional designers. Tasked with creating a centerpiece for the company’s recent office remodel, seven talented students submitted original concepts that balanced brand history with modern aesthetic appeal.

To prepare for the competition, students conducted deep-dive research into Scotts Miracle-Gro’s corporate history and its long-standing relationship with the Morrison community. This research informed their designs, which utilized advanced digital techniques, including laser etching and complex color theory.

“The project was a great opportunity for students to further their knowledge of laser etching and color theory,” said Denis Mennie, Digital Media Arts instructor. “They were also able to put into practice composition techniques and communication skills while working for a client. Students also got the opportunity to research Scotts Miracle-Gro and discover how the company is involved in the community.”

While Rumley’s design was ultimately selected for the final installation, the competition showcased a high caliber of work from across the region.

Participating student designers also included:

Damien Plocinski, Prophetstown

Koa Herndon, Polo

Minnie Markley, Eastland

Annabelle Blevins, Morrison

Isabella Bush, Fulton

Kate Viall, Ashton-Franklin Center

For Scotts Miracle-Gro, the decision to bypass traditional commercial sign vendors in favor of local students was a deliberate choice to invest in the next generation of creative professionals.

“Partnering with the Whiteside Area Career Center for our new office signage was the perfect way to blend my role as office manager with our company’s growth and community involvement,” said Jeni Kessler, office manager at Scotts Miracle-Gro. “Instead of just ordering a sign, I wanted to give the students a real-world challenge, asking them to dive into our company history and create a design that actually meant something. It was great to see their level of interest and hear the stories behind their inspiration.”

Kessler added that the collaboration turned a standard office upgrade into a “meaningful project that highlights both our new space and the incredible local talent here at WACC.”