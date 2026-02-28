Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside, Ogle counties for Feb. 16-20, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Andrew J Lefevre Co Trustee, Andrea L Lefevre Co Trustee, Andrew J Lefevre Declaration Of Trust, Andrea L Lefevre Declaration Of Trust to Thomas G Lauer and Kimberly Lauer, 1 Parcel: 20-11-31-200-006, $0.00

Dixon Land Group Llc to Franchise Realty Investment Trust Il, 1711 GALENA AVENUE S, DIXON, $600,000

Donald P Spohn, Georgine A Spohn to Brian D Blaine Trustee, Amanda M Trustee Blaine, Brian D Blaine Trust, and Amanda M Blaine Trust, 2 Parcels: 08-02-29-400-008 and 08-20-29-400-009, $360,000

Jamie L Parks to Petra Trinidad Ortega, 520 OTTAWA AVENUE S, DIXON, $95,000

John J Doyle, Margaret Doyle, Mary C Doyle, Patrick M Doyle, James E Doyle, Anne M Doyle, and Timothy J Doyle to Liliana Lorena Zepeda, 2 Parcels: 13-21-12-376-035 and 13-21-12-376-036, $23,000

Emmanuel Frutos and Vanessa Frutos to Kelli Cornett, 1613 RIVERSIDE CIRCLE, DIXON, $175,000

Patricia Jeanne Bowser to Collin M Fassler and Meghan R Fassler, 1737 BRINTON AVE N, DIXON, $177,500

Jacob A Bonnell and Mackenzie Bonnell to Treasure Bock and Jamie Bock, 1737 NACHUSA RD, DIXON, and 1735 NACHUSA RD, DIXON, $252,000

Jason Thomas and Karla Thomas to Marco Antonio Melendez Estrada and Alma Nidia Ochoa Aguirre, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-252-016, $18,000

Quit Claims

Patrick Lafferty and Michele Lafferty to Tyson Juergens and Rachel Juergens, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-252-004, $0.00

Allen Sauer and Eric Sauer to Allen Sauer and Eric Sauer, 224 CHASE ST, PAW PAW, $0.00

Rebecca L L Beam, Rebecca L Berkeley, and James C Beam to Rebecca L Beam and James C Beam, 410 FIRST ST N, ASHTON, $0.00

Jeff Ellis to Beau Hoggard, 1 Parcel: 15-07-10-377-021, $0.00

Diane L Boel and Eric Boel to Diane L Boel, 415 OTTAWA AVENUE N, DIXON, $0.00

Jeremiah Settles to Jeremiah Settles and Jeremiah Settles Ii, 214 WALNUT STREET N, FRANKLIN GROVE, $0.00

Joseph M Stewart and Diane M Stewart to Joseph M Stewart and Diane M Stewart, 1091 AMBOY RD, AMBOY, $0.00

Lyneigh Otto, Jeffrey Richard Otto, and Richard Otto to Lyneigh Otto and Ronald Levan, 1142 VAN EPPS STREET, ELDENA, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Richard L Weitzel Trustee and Richard L Weitzel Trust to Roger A Weitzel Trustee, Roger A Weitzel Revocable Trust, Kathleen J Weitzel Trustee, and Kathleen J Weitzel Revocable Trust, 1 Parcel: 19-22-25-200-004, $0.00

James Mclaughlin Trustee, East Grove 4 Land Trust, and East Grove Land Trust to Sec 33, Llc, 3 Parcels: 08-20-04-100-009, 08-20-04-200-011, and 12-14-33-400-005, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Andrew J Lefevre and Andrea J Lefevre to Andrew J Lefevre Trustee, Andrew J Lefevre Declaration Of Trust, Andrea J Lefevre Declaration Of Trust, and Andrea J Lefevre Trustee, 2161 MCGIRR ROAD, ASHTON, $0.00

Maria E Berrios to Maria E Berrios Trustee and Maria E Berrios Trust, 218 W DIVISION, AMBOY, $0.00

Mellody Ann Annerino to Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, Land Trust Company Trustee, and Trust Number 22074, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-354-051, $0.00

Jon F Santos and Patricia A Santos to Jon F Santos Trustee, Jon F Trust, Patricia A Santos Trustee, and Patricia A Santos Trust, 486 ROCK ISLAND ROAD, DIXON, $0.00

Timothy R Schmitt and Veronica L Schmitt to Timothy R Schmitt Trustee, Timothy R Schmitt Living Trust, Veronica L Schmitt Trustee, Veronica L Schmitt Living Trust, 1 Parcel: 10-13-21-300-008, $0.00

Timothy R Schmitt and Veronica L Schmitt to Timothy R Schmitt Trustee, Timothy R Schmitt Living Trust, Veronica L Schmitt Trustee, and Veronica L Schmitt Living Trust, 7 Parcel: 10-13-20-400-004, 10-13-20-400-005, 10-13-21-300-002, 10-13-21-300-007, 10-13-21-400-001, 10-13-21-400-002, and 10-13-27-300-006, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

James D Hogenson and Marvin B Hogenson to Robert E Harrison, 1120 EASTERN AVE, DIXON, $325,000

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Carol S Stralow and Roderick D Stone to Mark D Stone Trust and Susan M Stone Trustee, 4645 STONE ST, FULTON, $764,600

Mark D Stone, Carol S Stralow, Roderick D Stone, and David M Stone Estate to Mark D Stone Trust and Susan M Stone Trustee, 1 Parcel: 07-28-400-004, $0.00

Dean E Wade to Travis T Corwell and Sherilyn R Corwell, 1 Parcel: 05-15-200-003, $65,000

Karen E Barraza to Laura J Cargill, 25507 PILGRIM RD, STERLING, $75,000

Andrew R Toppert and Tori A Toppert to Scott A Glazier and Abby L Glazier, 9120 SPRING VALLEY RD, FULTON, $480,000

Equity Trust Company Custodian and Noah Beauvais Ira to Nathaniel Stickney, 607 BLUFF ST N, ALBANY, $85,000

John A Dickey and Arlene F Dickey to Jennifer L Hinton, 412 MAIN ST E, MORRISON, $130,000

Jill A Calkins, Ronald B Sharp Jr., Randy L Sharp, and Ronald B sharp Sr Estate to Whitney Phillips and Sunnysingh Chodagiri, 406 BOOTH STREET E, TAMPICO, $145,000

Fannie Mae Aka Federal National Mortgage Assoc to Emily Gonzalez, 1014 HOLLAND DR, ROCK FALLS, $175,000

Quit Claims

Mark D Stone and Susan M Stone to Susan M Stone Trustee and Mark D Stone Trust, 2 Parcels: 07-28-400-004 and 07-33-200-001, $0.00

Dawn Huizenga to Gary Huizenga, 1 Parcel: 06-25-106-006, $0.00

Equity Trust Company Custodian and Noah Beauvais Ira to Nathaniel Stickney, 607 BLUFF ST N, ALBANY, $0.00

Irena Szymanska and Adam Kurzac to Irena Szymanska, 1412 11TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Jake Gengenbach Trust to Jake Gengenbach, 1 Parcel: 08-08-400-002, $0.00

Alice R Steele Trustee, Janice Gengenbach Trustee, and Jean A Swan Trust to Michael Steele Trust, 1 Parcel: 08-08-300-007, $0.00

Alice R Steele Trustee, Janice Gengenbach Trustee, and Jean A Swan Trust to Jake Gengenbach Trust and Jake Gengenbach Trustee, 1 Parcel: 08-08-400-002, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Roberta Lane Estate to Thomas E Eden and Lauren R Eden, 901 12TH AVE, FULTON, $98,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Russell D Konstans and Amy B Creuziger to Emmaline J Wald, 5770 S. Indian Trail, Rochelle, $307,500

Adam S Meyer and Lori E Meyer to Renee Gehrke and Samuel Hildebrand, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-32-100-005, $280,000

Thomas J Atchison and Carol A Atchison to Bryce Allen Scheffler, 212 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $67,500

Edwin G Bauscher and Ann I Bauscher to Jacob A Swartz, 509 N. Division Ave., Polo, $130,000

Edward L Kooken, Sonya M Gallegos-Kooken, and Sonya M Gallegos Kooken to Judith Vukovich, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-23-485-009, $7,900

Jason A Skinner and Jessica L Skinner to Taylor N Brubaker and Nicole A Brubaker, 1695 N. Sauk Trail, Oregon, $635,000

Jakob Hughes and Cassandra Ann Hughes to Donna J Benhart, 112 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $157,500

Michael D Mcneely and Adam Crandall, 9259 E. Hayrack Trail, Stillman Valley, $670,000

Quit Claims

Jose Lopez Jr to Stephanie P Arevalo, 150 S. Washington St., Rochelle, $0.00

Carl Bell to Curb Appeal Real Estate Inc., one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-282-001, $19,900

Angela C Adams to Jeremy J Adams, 524 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $0.00

Wayne L Rummel and Cathy Rummel to Kevin E Rummel, one parcel in Maryland Township: 03-06-400-001, $0.00

Creston Commons to HRE Builders LLC, two parcels in Dement Township: 25-23-405-002 and 25-23-405-004, $0.00

Stanley D Olson to Stanley D Olson and Stanley L Heng, 210 N. Etnyre Ave., Oregon, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Troy Atchison, trustee, Cori Atchison, trustee, Troy Atchison Trust, and Cori Atchison Trust to Bryce Allen Scheffler, 204 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $67,500

Deeds in Trust

Thomas A Corcoran and Michelle M Corcoran to Thomas A Corcoran, trustee, and Michelle M Corcoran, trustee, and Thomas A & Michelle M Corcoran Family Trust, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-279-003, $0.00

William R Baker and Linda S Baker to William R Baker, trustee, Linda S Baker, trustee, Baker Family Trust, one parcel in Monroe Township: 12-17-478-003, $0.00

Daniel A Hoffman and Brandi A Hoffman to Danny A Hoffman, trustee, and Danny A Hoffman Trust, 712 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $0.00

Daniel A Hoffman and Brandi A Hoffman to Judy L Hoffman, trustee, Judi L, trustee, and Judy L Hoffman Trust, 712 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $0.00

Brian S Horner, Brian Horner, Jodi L Horner, and Jodi Horner to Robert B Borgen, trustee, and Robert B Borgen Rev Trust, 111 S. Division Ave., Polo, $40,000

Brian S Horner and Jodi L Horner to Robert B Borgen, trustee, and Robert B Borgen Rev Trust, 110 S. Division Ave., Polo, $30,000

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office