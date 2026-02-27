MercyOne Clinton Foundation announces application dates for health care scholarships

MercyOne Clinton Foundation is accepting health care scholarship applications for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The foundation offers scholarships ranging from $250 to $1,500 to people interested in pursuing a career in health care.

Applications for the scholarships are available on the MercyOne Clinton website at mercyone.org/clinton/giving/scholarships. Applications are due by March 31.

Scholarships include:

MercyOne Auxiliary Scholarship is available to those pursuing a degree in a health-related field.

Dr. Frank O. Kershner Scholarship is available to those pursuing a nursing degree.

Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship is available to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center colleagues and their relatives pursuing a health-related degree.

Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to MercyOne RNs pursuing a higher education in nursing.

N.K.L. Scholarship is available to those admitted to a nursing program, and scholarship funds are used for education to pursue a nursing degree.

Jane Glessner Hunt Memorial Scholarship is available to those pursuing a degree related to health care.

Thomas J. Hesselmann Memorial Scholarship is available to MercyOne colleagues and their family members who are pursuing a health-related career by advancing their education in the medical field.

“At MercyOne, building and retaining a strong, professional health care workforce in the Clinton area is a top priority. The need to attract and retain highly skilled individuals to serve in the health care industry continues to grow, and we are pleased to offer scholarships to help students in the Eastern Iowa or Western Whiteside area achieve academic training,” said Julie Dunn, chief development officer of MercyOne Clinton Foundation.

“We recognize the commitment to a health care education often extends several years, and we are honored to be able to provide financial help to those students who have committed to serving in the health care field.”