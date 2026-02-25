Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

State climatologist Ford to be featured at Fulton’s Miller program March 16

Trent Ford

Trent Ford (Michelle Hassel/UI Public Affairs: Michelle Hass)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Illinois state climatologist provides weather and climate data, maps and information for Illinois farmers, government agencies and the general public.

This office, based at the University of Illinois, monitors current conditions and conducts research on climate trends.

Trent Ford currently is the state’s spokesman on climate sciences. He is an expert in climate and drought monitoring, research and data collection. He will make a presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton.

Ford earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and completed his master’s and doctorate degrees at Texas A&M University.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after a short question-and-answer session.

The D.S. Flikkema Foundation partially funds the monthly Miller programs. If you have questions, call 563-249-6115.

The facility is accessible to people with disabilities.

FultonWhiteside CountyWeatherMorrisonErieProphetstownSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois