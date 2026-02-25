State climatologist Ford to be featured at Fulton’s Miller program March 16

The Illinois state climatologist provides weather and climate data, maps and information for Illinois farmers, government agencies and the general public.

This office, based at the University of Illinois, monitors current conditions and conducts research on climate trends.

Trent Ford currently is the state’s spokesman on climate sciences. He is an expert in climate and drought monitoring, research and data collection. He will make a presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave., Fulton.

Ford earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and completed his master’s and doctorate degrees at Texas A&M University.

