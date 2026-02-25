Erie-Prophetstown girls basketball team’s inaugural ‘Hoops for Heart’ supports local heart health

The Erie-Prophetstown girls basketball team and coaches helped pull the entire Hoops for Heart event together with their donations and support. (Photo provided by CGH Health Foundation)

The CGH Health Foundation partnered with the Erie-Prophetstown girls basketball program for the inaugural “Hoops for Heart” event Jan. 22 at the Erie High School gym.

The event raised $4,300 and brought teams, fans and the community together to celebrate heart health awareness.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to partner with such dedicated students, coaches, families, community members and amazing E-P team moms,” CGH Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Blaine said.

CGH Health Foundation Executive Director Amanda Blaine (right) accepts the donation check from Hoops for Heart event coordinator Jennifer Malone. (Photo provided by CGH Health Foundation)

Team mom Jennifer Malone came up with the concept on behalf of her dad, Alan Ringenberg, and her late mom, Jill, who both experienced cardiac issues.

From the energy in the gym to the remarkable generosity displayed throughout the night, the event demonstrated the incredible strength and spirit of the E-P community, according to a news release.

“Hoops for Heart” highlighted the essential role emergency responders and rural hospitals play in providing timely, life‑saving care. These teams work around the clock to ensure individuals get the support they need during the most critical moments.

E-P team mom Jennifer Malone (left) came up with Hoops for Heart on behalf of her dad, Alan Ringenberg (center), and her late mom, Jill, who both experienced cardiac issues. Also pictured, is Jennifer’s brother, Greg. (Photo provided by CGH Health Foundation)

Jennifer Malone, the organizer of the event, and her brother Greg recognized the exceptional cardiac care provided at CGH – including significant investments in the state‑of‑the‑art Cath Lab – and recognized the outstanding work of CGH staff, including cardiologist Dr. Twinkle Singh, EMS, the Emergency Department, CCU, Medical Floor, Patient Services and numerous other supporting departments that make comprehensive care possible, according to the release.

Sherry DeWalt, CGH Health Foundation health coach, provided complimentary blood pressure screenings, as well as information on heart attack symptoms and heart health, to event attendees. (Photo provided by CGH Health Foundation)

A variety of activities helped make the evening both meaningful and fun for attendees of all ages. Guests enjoyed a silent auction, bake sale, photo ops and complimentary blood pressure screenings. Throughout the night, healthy habits were encouraged while raising funds for heart-related services.

“Proceeds from ‘Hoops for Heart’ will benefit the CGH Health Foundation’s Cardiac Wellness Project,” Blaine said. “The initiative gives community members access to reduced-cost blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose screenings and health coaching – essential tools for early detection and prevention of heart-related problems.”