Sterling Dog Park Committee asking residents for input on improving park

Residents who use the dog park at Thomas Park in Sterling are asked to attend a meeting Wednesday night as park district officials work to give a voice to those who use it.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Duis Center in Sterling, where the park district’s new Dog Park Committee will discuss matters that include improvements and park use. The meeting is open to the public.

Sterling Park District Executive Director Larry Schuldt said he hopes to see residents who use the dog park at the meeting.

“We had a meeting in January and there were only a few people there. We started using social media as a way to get more people to come and talk about the dog park and anything we can do to improve it or any concerns that residents who use the park have,” Schuldt said.

The Dog Park Committee was formed after some residents voiced concerns about part of the dog park being repurposed for the massive Thomas Park improvement project.

“They heard that we were going to take some of the land for the Thomas Park project and they were concerned about that. We are only taking about 50 feet, so it’s negligible, so they were fine with that. That grew into discussion about could we meet on a regular basis to listen to their concerns and ideas. They talked about doing some fundraising for some equipment or improvements to the park,” Schuldt said.

Schuldt said the creation of the committee is a way to give those who use the dog park at Thomas Park a voice in how it is administered and operated.

“The people who use the park a lot wanted to have a voice and wanted to talk about things so we are giving them that opportunity,” Schuldt said.