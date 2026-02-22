Newman’s Landon Near wins Class 1A 113-pound title at IHSA state boys wrestling finals

Landon Near had a plan of attack.

Facing Princeton’s Augustus Swanson in Class 1A’s 113-pound championship match, Near went on the offensive. The Newman sophomore snatched up two takedowns and didn’t allow a point, beating Swanson in a 7-0 decision to take the title during the IHSA individual state boys wrestling finals on Saturday in Champaign.

“I stayed on my offense and I stayed out of the front headlock,” said Near, who beat Swanson 7-4 to win the 1A Byron Sectional championship the previous Saturday. “I got a takedown in the first and then worked on top. I controlled the ride and saw what was going on from there.”

Near (44-3) pinned his first-round opponent and then rallied off three consecutive wins by decision to make the state finals. In the semifinals on Friday night, Near found takedowns in the first two periods to outlast Olympia’s Brandon Gaither by 7-4 decision.

“It means everything,” Near said. “This is everything I’ve worked toward in my high school career and I earned it. I’ve been in the room almost every day putting in as much hard work as I can... I made adjustments, learned from mistakes and stayed confident.”

Newman’s Landon Near celebrates after winning the state 1A 113 pound title Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Near and Dixon’s Charlie Connors were the two Sauk Valley wrestlers competing in Saturday’s state finals. Connors (44-5) faced off against Unity Christian’s Garrett VerHeecke in the 1A 144-pound championship match, losing by fall to finish in second place.

“I didn’t get what I wanted, but it’ll keep pushing me to work harder and get it next year,” said Connors, a sophomore.

For a moment, it looked as if Connors was about to have his hand raised in victory. Late in the second period, Connors reversed for a near fall at the edge of the ring, scoring back points to take a 6-5 lead. But another reversal, this time for VerHeecke early in the third period, led to a pin that sealed Connors’ runner-up finish.

“I reversed him to his back and I thought they were going to call the pin, but they didn’t,” Connors said. “I didn’t feel like I wrestled as well as I could have, but it’s alright. I worked hard during the offseason and pushed through multiple workouts every day.”

Newman’s Landon Near (right) works against Princeton’s Augustus Swanson Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Near was one of four Newman wrestlers to make it to the 1A state tournament this year. Landon Blanton (132), Zhyler Hansen (126) and Tyler Grennan (106) all represented the Comets, with Blanton (42-7) medaling in fifth place at his weight class. Blanton went 3-2 at state and earned the fifth-place medal by medical forfeit.

Dixon sent five wrestlers to the state tournament, most in program history. Preston Richards (150) medaled in fourth place, winning a trio of wrestlebacks and finishing 4-2 over six matches. Richards (45-9), who collected a pair of major decisions during his fourth-place run, was one of three 40-win state qualifiers for the Dukes.

“I have two more years and I’m looking for a state championship next year,” Richards said. “I’m going to work my butt off over the offseason and come back stronger. My bottom was working pretty well, besides my last match, and my blast double in neutral was nice. But there’s always stuff to get better at.”

Riley Paredes (106), Jack Ragan (120) and Dylan Bopes (285) all represented Dixon at the state meet. Morrison sent four athletes to state, with Cael Wright (120) taking third in 1A. Wright (47-9), one of four 40-win state qualifiers for the Mustangs, scored a 3-1 decision over Canton’s Dyllan Steele to secure a third-place medal.

“It’s what I’ve been working for and I credit all of it to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Wright said. “I had to stop forcing so many shots and work on just moving the guy, tiring him out and finding good openings instead of trying to force him. I had to not let him scramble and not let myself force a bad shot.”

Dixon’s Charlie Connors works on Garrett VerHeecks of Unity Christian in the 144 pound title match Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Eli Modglin (126), Caleb Modglin (150) and Noah Stout (190) were Morrison’s other qualifying wrestlers. Caleb Reymer (285), Erie-Prophetstown’s lone representative, won five matches and medaled in third place. Reymer (42-9), who recorded four victories by fall, beat Olympia’s Darian Holloway by 11-0 major decision for third.

“It means a lot, in a state that’s well known for its good wrestling, that I’m able to stand on the third-place spot on the podium as a junior,” Reymer said. “I stayed in good positions in neutral. Neutral has been one of my focus areas this year… If I can get a takedown early in the match, it’s a big deciding factor for a heavyweight.”

Oregon sent two wrestlers to the state meet, Isaiah Perez (126) and Nelson Benesh (144). Both wrestlers brought home medals, with Benesh (45-6) finishing fifth and Perez (39-12) taking sixth. Benesh ended his 1A tournament run with a victory over Coal City’s Luke Munsterman, notching two takedowns in his 8-1 decision.

“It’s not what my goal was, but I’ve never placed down here, so it felt really good to come down and place here,” Benesh said. “When I get to my offense on the legs, I can score a lot. When I get in my head, sometimes I don’t want to score and that’s what holds me back. Next year, that’s all I’ll be working on.”