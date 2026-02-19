Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

East Coloma-Nelson kindergarten, preschool roundup is Feb. 19

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

East Coloma-Nelson School District 20 Roundup for kindergarten and 4-year-old preschool is Feb. 19.

The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the school office at 815-625-4400 for more information.

Children must be 4 years of age by Sept. 1 for preschool. Children must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1 for kindergarten.

All children must be residents of East Coloma–Nelson School District 20. Bring a certified birth certificate and proof of residency, such as a utility bill, rent receipt or property tax statement.

Sauk ValleyEducationNelsonSchool registrationSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois