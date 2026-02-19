East Coloma-Nelson kindergarten, preschool roundup is Feb. 19

East Coloma-Nelson School District 20 Roundup for kindergarten and 4-year-old preschool is Feb. 19.

The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the school office at 815-625-4400 for more information.

Children must be 4 years of age by Sept. 1 for preschool. Children must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1 for kindergarten.

All children must be residents of East Coloma–Nelson School District 20. Bring a certified birth certificate and proof of residency, such as a utility bill, rent receipt or property tax statement.