Lee County 4-H’s New Family Orientation set for March 28

Lee County 4-H members display their cattle during one of the shows at the Amboy fairgrounds Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Jennifer Lubbs - Shaw Local News Network)

Lee County 4-H invites all new 4-H families and interested families to attend the upcoming New 4-H Family Orientation, designed to help youths and parents feel confident and prepared as they begin their 4-H journey.

The orientation will begin at 3:30 p.m. on March 28 at the Lee County Extension Office in Amboy, and will provide families with the tools, resources and guidance needed to make the most of their 4-H experience.

“This event is a great opportunity for families who are just joining 4-H and those that are interested in joining now or in the upcoming year to learn how everything works and feel more connected right from the start,” said Katie Baker, Extension program coordinator. “We want every member to feel supported, informed and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

During the program, families will learn:

How to enroll in ZSuite and register for the 4-H Show using Fair Entry

What 4-H offers, including SPIN clubs, workshops and special experiences throughout the year

Tips for getting involved, staying informed and supporting a positive 4-H experience for their child

Families are asked to RSVP by March 16 so staff can prepare materials and ensure a welcoming experience for all participants.

For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/LeeOrientation or contact the Lee County Extension Office.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email the contact person for the event. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

Illinois 4-H is the flagship youth development program of University of Illinois Extension and is administered through the College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.