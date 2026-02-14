United Way of Lee County to host ‘United We Bingo – A Night of Fun & Giving’ on Feb. 26

United Way of Lee County invites the community to join in an evening of fun, prizes, and philanthropy at “United We Bingo – A Night of Fun & Giving" on Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Dixon Elks Lodge. (Photo provided by United Way of Lee County)

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with bingo beginning at 6 p.m. This adults-only event offers participants the chance to enjoy a lively night out while supporting programs that strengthen education, health and financial stability throughout Lee County.

Tickets cost $30 a person and include 16 regular bingo games. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy additional 10-packs of regular games for a special event price of $10, as well as special and jackpot games for $10 per six games.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Dixon Elks Lodge. Participants are encouraged to bring their lucky dabbers or buy one at the event for $2.

Proceeds from United We Bingo directly support United Way of Lee County’s efforts to fund local programs and nonprofit partners through their community grants.

United Way is encouraging participants to buy their tickets ahead of time, but tickets will be available for sale at the door. Tickets are available online at: unitedwayofleecounty.org/united-we-bingo.

Presenting sponsors are Sauk Valley Bank and Prairie Brome Solar. Additional prize sponsors include Fresh Finds Gifts, Fresh Finds Boutique, WLLT 94.3, The Radar Free Press and Workforce Wellness and Compliance Services.

For information about United Way of Lee County and its community impact work, visit unitedwayofleecounty.org or call 815-284-3339.