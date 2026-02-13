Whiteside Area Career Center announces December students of the month

The Whiteside Area Career Center has announced its students of the month for December. They are:

Aubrey Schaeffer (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Aubrey Schaeffer, a Center for Change senior, digital media arts. She is the daughter of Nikki Keene.

Lily Martinez (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Lily Martinez, a Sterling High School senior, culinary arts. She is the daughter of Malory Vancil.

Mustafa Mimini (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Mustafa Mimini, an Ashton-Franklin Center senior, auto tech II. He is the son of Lim and Adelina Mimini.

Nevaeh Scheffner (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Nevaeh Scheffner, a Forreston High School junior, welding machining manufacturing. She is the daughter of Ryan and Ashlee Scheffner.

Tucker Ullrich (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Tucker Ullrich, a Rock Falls High School junior, auto services. He is the son of James Ullrich and Candace Emmert.

Eugene Frump (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Eugene Frump, a Sterling High School junior, building trades. He is the son of Thomas and Sara Frump.

Logan Husky (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Logan Husky, a Bureau Valley High School senior, criminal justice. He is the son of Travis and Jamie Huskey.

Kate Boss (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Kate Boss, a Dixon High School senior, health occupations. She is the daughter of Ben and Amy Boss.

Kayla Hackbarth (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Kayla Hackbarth, a Rock Falls High School senior, early childhood education. She is the daughter of Paul and Stacey Hackbarth.

Isabel Merema (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Isabel Merema, a Fulton High School senior, allied health. She is the daughter of Shawn and Kori Merema.

Dominic Mullins (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Dominic Mullins, an Ashton-Franklin Center senior, computer technology. He is the son of Chris Mullins.

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from five counties: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For information, visit wacc.com.