Sterling, Dixon, Rock Falls students achieve academic honors

Several students throughout the Sauk Valley have been recognized for their academic achievements at the collegiate level.

Sterling student named to Clarke University’s fall 2025 dean’s list

Clarke University in Dubuque is proud to announce that 237 students earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester. Hailey Walters of Sterling was named to the list.

2 Sterling residents named to UW-Madison fall dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2025-26 academic year. Sterling students on the list are:

Sarah Thomaschefsky, College of Agricultural & Life Science

Jedh Valida, College of Letters and Science

Sterling student named to Wartburg’s fall term dean’s list

Wartburg College has recognized 570 students who were named to the 2025 fall term dean’s list. Justin Null of Sterling was named to the list.

Wartburg College is in Waverly, Iowa.

Rock Falls resident is a fall graduate of Iowa State University

Iowa State University awarded degrees to 1,751 graduates in the fall. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 19-20 at Hilton Coliseum.

Jacob Kenneth Moore of Rock Falls earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural studies.

Iowa State University is in Ames, Iowa.

Dixon, Ashton students named to Rockford University’s fall 2025 dean’s list

Senice Mack of Dixon and Mitchell McPheron of Ashton were named to Rockford University’s dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester.

5 area students named to MSOE fall 2025 dean’s list

Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates students named to the fall semester 2025 dean’s list:

Raul Reyes of Sterling was named to the dean’s list. Reyes is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering

Joshua Howard of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Howard is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering

Jadyn Osborne of Sterling was named to the dean’s list. Osborne is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering

Avery VanOosten of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with high honors. VanOosten is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing

Jacob Newberry of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with high honors. Newberry is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering

Dixon, Mendota students named to University of Dubuque fall 2025 dean’s list

Ashley Wierman of Dixon and Paige Manning of Mendota were named to the University of Dubuque’s fall semester academic dean’s list.

Dixon student honored at Mount Mercy University

Mount Mercy University has announced its fall 2025 dean’s list. Owen McBride of Dixon was named to the list. Mount Mercy is in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Rock Falls student named to Quincy University 2025 fall dean’s list

Quincy University released its dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester. Zyan Westbrook of Rock Falls was named to the list.

Sterling student makes UW-Eau Claire fall dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is proud to recognize the outstanding academic achievements of the Blugolds who have earned a place on the dean’s list.

Brandeis Shore of Sterling, who attends the College of Arts and Sciences, was named to the list.

Dixon’s Rubright named to dean’s honor list at Cedarville University

Alivia Rubright of Dixon was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for fall 2025. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University is in southwest Ohio.

Sterling student named to Central College’s fall dean’s list

Angelina Hemphill of Sterling was named to Central College’s dean’s list. Central College is in Pella, Iowa,

Two area students named to Carthage College dean’s list

Two area students have been named to the Carthage College fall 2025 dean’s list in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement. Bryce Aude of Chadwick and Lydea King of Rock Falls were named to the dean’s list.

Carthage College is in Kenosha, Wisconsin.