E-P’s Connor Keegan scores 18 in win over Oregon: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys basketball

Erie-Prophetstown 58, Oregon 53: Connor Keegan scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to a win.

Fulton 48, Polo 41: Landen Leu led the Steamers with 12 points while Braedon Meyers and Jacob Voss each scored 11. Mercer Mumford scored 15 points for Polo.

Faith Christian 76, Galesburg Christian 31: Brady Bivins scored 18 points in the NICC tournament quarterfinals. Kevin Webb added 14 points and Carson Bivins had nine.

Girls basketball

Oregon 53, Morrison 13: Sarah Eckardt led the Hawks with 15 points and Aniyah Sarver scored eight in the first quarter of the home win.