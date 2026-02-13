Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

E-P’s Connor Keegan scores 18 in win over Oregon: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

By Drake Lansman

Boys basketball

Erie-Prophetstown 58, Oregon 53: Connor Keegan scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to a win.

Fulton 48, Polo 41: Landen Leu led the Steamers with 12 points while Braedon Meyers and Jacob Voss each scored 11. Mercer Mumford scored 15 points for Polo.

Faith Christian 76, Galesburg Christian 31: Brady Bivins scored 18 points in the NICC tournament quarterfinals. Kevin Webb added 14 points and Carson Bivins had nine.

Girls basketball

Oregon 53, Morrison 13: Sarah Eckardt led the Hawks with 15 points and Aniyah Sarver scored eight in the first quarter of the home win.

PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSASauk Valley Front Headlines
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.